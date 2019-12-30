The day after the sleepless night before can feel like enough of a struggle as it is, and that's before having to worry about stifled yawns and bleary eyes!

If you’ve suffered a night of tossing and turning, this is how to recover from a bad night’s sleep so no one notices those tired eyes.

We’ve never needed more help when it comes to looking and feeling alert the next day. That’s why we’ve put together these 10 easy tips and tricks to get you feeling back to your best and even slightly human again, no matter how bad last night’s sleep (or lack of) was. So before you prop your peepers open with some match sticks, give these a go!

How to recover from a bad night’s sleep

How to recover from a bad night’s sleep 1: Gentle exercise

Don’t get us wrong, we struggle with exercise at the best of times so forcing ourselves to do it when we’re sleep and bed deprived is no easy task!

But just a little bit of exercise late morning or early afternoon could really bump up your energy levels.

We’re not saying you need to go crazy – a walk at lunch or taking the stairs instead of the lift would do it – just so long as you get your heart rate going you’ll be feeling more awake in no time.

How to recover from a bad night’s sleep 2: Fresh air

Just as exercise can work wonders at waking us up, so can some good old-fashioned fresh air!

It may sound simple, but a brisk walk to the bus stop in the morning, or a wander at lunchtime, can really make the world of difference when it comes to feeling more awake.

For an extra spring in your step, why not try listening to your favourite upbeat songs as you walk? Sometimes there’s nothing a little hum-a-long can’t fix!

How to recover from a bad night’s sleep 3: Tinted moisturiser

What did we ever do before the magical world of tinted moisturisers?

Like eight hours undisturbed sleep in a bottle, these little wonders can make a massive difference when we need to look fresh as a daisy – even when we don’t feel it!

Just like the name suggests, Origins GinZing Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer is perfect for lethargic mornings.

It uses coffee beans to give your skin its usual cup of java in a different form for a morning wakeup call and the sheer tint will leave you with a fresh glow for the rest of the day. Plus it has SPF 40 to shield you from those sunny rays.

Apply with caution though – tinted moisturisers can leave with you with a cling film-esque sheen of shine so a dab of powder could go a long way, especially for those who are prone to oily skin.

We love IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores powder, as it leaves you with an airbrush finish, is packed with skin-friendly antioxidants and its translucency even means anyone can use it.

Plus it even comes in a handy on-the-go compact. Win!

How to recover from a bad night’s sleep 4: Avoid sugar

We all know how tempting it is to reach for the biscuit tin when the energy slump sets in and there’s still several hours of the day left to get through.

Even from the moment we get up the urge to fill our tea with sugar and a bowl with sweet cereal can get the better of our sleepy state! But don’t let it.

Having too much of the sweet stuff will only lead you to come crashing down later when your blood sugar levels drop.

If you do need a little pick me up then opt for naturally sweet treats like an apple or pineapple.

How to recover from a bad night’s sleep 5: Eat yourself awake

Speaking of something to eat, what you munch on the day after a bad night’s sleep can really make a difference when it comes to getting back to normal as soon as possible.

Protein and vegetables are key and if you can get them into as many of your meals as possible you’ll really feel the benefits.

Maybe try scrambled eggs or fruit for breakfast, a chicken salad for lunch and fish and vegetables for dinner.

We love these chicken salad recipes for a delicious hit of protein!

How to recover from a bad night’s sleep 6: Have a cat nap

If between 7 and 8 hours of sleep a night is recommended, and you only managed 5 hours of shut eye last night, a power nap might be just what the doctor ordered.

In fact doctors have suggested that anything that makes up for a lack of sleep when it comes to power naps could really help to restore us.

Although in reality, nipping off to bed or snoozing at your desk isn’t really an option, if you can somehow find 25 minutes for a little shut eye in your day it’ll really recharge your batteries.

Just be sure not to make it a regular occurence as it could impact on your ability to sleep through at night… a vicious circle!

How to recover from a bad night’s sleep 7: Don’t sleep too much the next night

It may seem completely unnatural not to head to bed especially early the night after a bad night’s sleep, but try to avoid this if you can.

The sooner you re-establish your normal sleeping pattern, the sooner you’ll be feeling more human and back to your best.

It should only take one good night of sleep to get over a bad one, so instead of heading straight to bed have a relaxed evening and when it’s time for lights out – lights out!

How to recover from a bad night’s sleep 8: Get fruity

There’s nothing quite like the zing of a fruity shower gel to wake you up in the morning.

Cheap but effective, your morning scrub has the power to leave you wide-awake and raring to go if you opt for something fruity.

For some extra get up and go, try using a body scrub to really get your circulation going. We love Superdrug’s Arora Body Scrub in Pink Grapefruit, a wake-up wonder buy at £1.95!

How to recover from a bad night’s sleep 9: Caffeine

Now we’re not giving you an excuse to be constantly knocking back coffee all morning, but caffeine, in moderation, might just be your new best friend after a bad night’s sleep.

According to research, two cups of coffee can make you as alert as you’re going to get, before getting jittery.

But don’t be fooled into thinking you can reach for the energy drinks – although full of caffeine they don’t have the same anti-oxidants found in tea and coffee. Get slurping!

How to recover from a bad night’s sleep 10: White eye-liner

This may sound odd, so bear with us.

But applying white eyeliner to your waterline (the part of your eye between your lashes and your eyeball) can have a dramatic effect when it comes to looking more awake and alert.

The technique can help eyes to appear brighter and as though you’ve had a good 8 hours of sleep.

If you’re quite pale a white eyeliner will work perfectly for you, but if you have slightly darker skin try and get hold of a nude version for a more natural look.

We love Charlotte Tilbury’s Rock ‘n’ Khol Eyeliner in Eye Cheat, as it’s soft and blendable so won’t bother the inside of your eye and won’t look too harsh. Plus it’s waterproof so will last all day.

Pretty nifty work for a little white pencil?