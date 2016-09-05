Snoring can often be joked about, but if you or your partner have a continuous issue with snoring it can be anything but funny.

As a parent you need all the sleep you can get, so if you’re being kept awake by a snorer we can bet you’ll try anything to get them to stop.

We’ve looked at what causes snoring as well as some natural snoring solutions, so try some of these tonight to kick that snoring habit into touch!

Snoring causes

Eating dairy



Milk and other dairy products can cause a build-up of mucus at the back of your throat and this can make the snore louder.

Eating just before bed



If you eat a big dinner too close to your bedtime the undigested food will push up on your diaphragm and affect your breathing – causing you to snore.

Drinking alcohol



A lot of non-snorers will find they suddenly start snoring after a night down the pub. This is because it causes your throat muscles to relax.

This also happens if you take sleeping pills or antihistamines just

before going to sleep.

Smoking



There are loads of reasons why smoking is bad for your health and

snoring is another one. Smoking causes your throat to swell which makes

you snore.

Living by a busy road



Living by a busy main road can have some really negative effects on your night’s sleep and general health. The toxic gases and particles that make up the pollution that is released from car engines can penetrate your home and effect your throat and nasal passages causing you to snore. If you’re not going to moving anytime soon make sure you keep your bedroom window closed.

Being overweight



The most common reason someone snores is because they’re carrying a bit more weight than they should be.

You don’t even have be to clinically obese, just being half-a-stone overweight can make you snore on a regular basis.

Eating spicy food



It has been said that acid reflux caused by very spicy foods can contribute to snoring. Acid reflux can cause sinus problems, coughing and chest pains at night because acid and undigested food particles sit in your airway when lying down, which cause blockages that create snoring problems.

Sleeping on your back



Sleeping on your side could reduce your snoring by half. Try putting something lumpy, like a tennis ball, up the back of your nightshirt so you’re not tempted to roll back over. However, if you’re suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnoea, you will snore in any position.

Snoring remedies

Practise your singing voice



If you snore through your mouth, singing could help you get a more peaceful night’s sleep. Having regular singing lessons will give you vocal exercises that tone the soft palate, the tongue, the nasal passages and the palatopharyngeal arch.

Sort out your pillow



Most snorers will snore with any pillow – but it’s possible that you could be allergic to your pillow (especially if it’s feather). That could be preventing you from breathing through your nose, causing you to snore.

Eat a spoonful of honey



A lot of people snore because their throat is dry. A spoonful of honey

will make it moist without making it phlegmy, like milk does.

Elevate your head as you sleep



Pop some flat boards underneath the legs or the top of your bed and it will lift up your head as you sleep. Elevating your help helps keep your throat and nasal passages clear and open so that you can breath easier.

Gargle peppermint



If you’re suffering from a cold, gargling with a peppermint mouthwash can shrink the lining of your nose and throat. To mix up the herbal gargle, add one drop of peppermint oil to a glass of cold water, move this around your throat area but careful not to swallow.

If you’ve tried everything and you’re still losing sleep, or keeping your partner up all night, your doctor can help.

They might be able to refer you to a sleep centre for advice or there are private sleep clinics available – at a cost though!