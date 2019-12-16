Hummus: the best and worst for your diet revealed!

We absolutely love hummus. Just can't get enough of the stuff. But wouldn't it be nice to know which hummus is best when we're watching our diet, and which ones to leave on the shelves?
If you were going to force us to pick our absolutely favourite snack of all time (which we wouldn’t want to do – it’s too hard!) then it might have to be hummus.
To put it plainly, we can’t get enough of the stuff. And we have a feeling you can’t either! Whether it’s with toasted pitta, carrot sticks, in a sandwich or on a salad (not to mention laden on our favourite crisps), they’re a necessity in our fridge and a must-have over the warm months!
But the warm weather also means looking good in our summer clothes, so choosing the right snack for our diets is important. After all, we put all that hard work into doing some exercise and healthy eating, we don’t want to ruin it all without realising!
We’ve rounded up the best and worst hummus that the supermarkets have to offer, so you know which hummus to grab next time you next hit the supermarket aisles.
ASDA Organic Houmous Dip – 200g
Rating for calorie counters: 1/10
Cals (per 100g): 375 - highest calorie content per 100g!
Fat: 33.2g - highest fat!
Sat fat: 2.9g
Sugar: 0.6g
Salt: 0.7g
Price: £1 Can you believe there's a massive 375 calories for just half of this tub of hummus? Although not the highest in saturated fat in our round up, the calorie and fat content is the highest making this a dip we'd probably leave on the shelf.
Marks & Spencer Extra Virgin Olive Oil Houmous – 300g
Rating for calorie counters: 1/10
Cals (per 100g): 355
Fat: 31.1g
Sat fat: 3.3g
Sugar: 0.6g
Salt: 1.38g
Price: £1.50 Wow, we can't quite believe the amount of fat per 100g in this hummus! By far the highest amount of saturated fat in our round up too, and with a bigger tub we think it would be harder to stop eating once you've got through a third!
Sabra Houmous Extra – 200g
Rating for calorie counters: 2/10
Cals (per 100g): 341
Fat: 31g
Sat fat: 2.4g
Sugar: 0.4g
Salt: 1.0g
Price: £1.50 This one is a little lower in saturated fat, but still high in the calories. So if you're watching your weight this might be one to leave behind in the supermarket!
ASDA Chosen by You Houmous – 215g
Rating for calorie counters: 2/10
Cals (per 100g): 339
Fat: 28.2g
Sat fat: 2.6g
Sugar: 0.6g
Salt: 1.0g
Price: £1 It's only £1, but if you're trying to slim down then this might be one of the unsuspecting culprits in your fridge! With 339 calories per 100g this isn't the healthiest choice you could make.
Morrisons Classic Houmous – 200g
Rating for calorie counters: 2/10
Cals (per 100g): 325
Fat: 27.1g
Sat fat: 2.6g
Sugar: 0.8g
Salt: 0.7g
Price: 99p One of the cheapest hummus dips in our gallery, but still pretty high in calories and saturated fat per 100g. Be sure you dip with vegetables sticks to make this a healthier snack.
Sainsbury’s Roasted Red Pepper Houmous – 200g
Rating for calorie counters: 2/10
Cals (per 100g): 317
Fat: 27.2g
Sat fat: 2.6g
Sugar: 2.6g
Salt: 0.8g
Price: £1 We love roasted red pepper hummus, and we often get fooled into thinking it's better for us because it has vegetables in it! But half of this pot has 2.6g of saturated fat, not great for a regular snack. It has a lot of sugar in it too!
ASDA Chosen by You Chargrilled Red Pepper Houmous – 200g
Rating for calorie counters: 3/10
Cals (per 100g): 323
Fat: 26.6g
Sat fat: 2.4g
Sugar: 0.7g
Salt: 0.8g
Price: £1 Another red pepper hummus in our round up, this one is a little better for your waistline with less sugar and fat, but it's higher in calories so it depends on what you're measuring when it comes to eating healthily.
Sainsbury’s Organic Houmous – 200g
Rating for calorie counters: 3/10
Cals (per 100g): 314
Fat: 27.0g
Sat fat: 3.6g - highest saturated fat!
Sugar: 0.5g
Salt: 1.0g
Price: £1.20 Are we the only ones that think if something's organic, it must be better for our diets? Although eating organically undoubtedly has its benefits, there's a high amount of saturated fat per 100g in this tub of hummus so maybe not the best if you're trying to be good.
Essential Waitrose Houmous – 230g
Rating for calorie counters: 4/10 Cals (per 100g): 309
Fat: 25.87g
Sat fat: 2.57g
Sugar: 0.5g
Salt: 0.98g
Price: £1.20 Over 300 calories for half a pot of hummus is quite a lot when you consider that you could have 10 Pringles, 20 chocolate raisins and 20 blackberries for the same amount of calories!
ASDA Chosen by You Houmous Topped with Pesto & Parmesan – 170g
Rating for calorie counters: 4/10
Cals (per 100g): 301
Fat: 24.1g
Sat fat: 2.7g
Sugar: 0.8g
Salt: 1.0g
Price: £1 We weren't too surprised to see that this hummus was one of the unhealthier options in our round up, seeing as it's laden with pesto and parmesan. Great for a special treat though.
Unearthed Broad Bean Houmous Dip – 170g
Rating for calorie counters: 4/10
Cals (per 100g): 287
Fat: 24.0g
Sat fat: 2.4g
Sugar: 0.6g
Salt: 0.8g
Price: £1.49 You might think that because this hummus has broad beans in it, that would make it healthier, but this dip still has quite a lot of saturated fat for half a tub, plus the fact that it's a smaller tub might make us accidentally eat the lot?
Waitrose Caramelised Onion Houmous – 200g
Rating for calorie counters: 4/10
Cals (per 100g): 281
Fat: 23.4g
Sat fat: 2.7g
Sugar: 2.8g - highest sugar!
Salt: 0.7g
Price: £1.40 There's a shockingly-high amount of sugar in this caramelised onion hummus, so if you're trying to wean yourself off the sweet stuff then there are much safer options to choose from in our gallery.
Sainsbury’s Houmous – 230g
Rating for calorie counters: 5/10
Cals (per 100g): 267
Fat: 22g
Sat fat: 2.7g
Sugar: 0.7g
Salt: 0.6g - lowest salt content!
Price: £1 Although lower on the sugar content scale, this hummus still comes mid-range in our round up owning to the high amount of calories and fat. Not the worst option to go for in the supermarket, but not the best either.
Morrisons Spicy Piri Piri Houmous – 200g
Rating for calorie counters: 6/10
Cals (per 100g): 277
Fat: 20g
Sat fat: 2g
Sugar: 2.7g
Salt: 1.1g
Price: 99p Although higher in calories than the Sainsbury's Houmous on the previous slide, this Piri Piri version from Morrisons does have a higher fat content, so if it's fat over calories that you're watching then steer clear of this one!
Tesco Lemon and Coriander Houmous – 182g
Rating for calorie counters: 6/10
Cals (per 100g): 278
Fat: 22.5g
Sat fat: 2.6g
Sugar: 2.3g
Salt: 1.4g - highest salt content!
Price: £1 We love the sound of lemon and coriander flavour hummus, but with only 182g for £1 it works out more expensive than most of our other options and pretty high in calories too.
Tesco Everyday Value Houmous Dip – 300g
Rating for calorie counters: 7/10
Cals (per 100g): 225
Fat: 15.6g
Sat fat: 1.8g
Sugar: 0.6g
Salt: 1.3g
Price: £1 This hummus really is great value at only £1 for a 300g tub, and it's not too bad for your waistline either. The salt content is higher than most others in our gallery though, so beware!
ASDA Reduced Fat Houmous Dip – 215g
Rating for calorie counters: 8/10
Cals (per 100g): 262
Fat: 18.5g
Sat fat: 2.0g
Sugar: 0.6g
Salt: 0.7g
Price: £1 Although lower in calories than the Tesco Everyday Value Houmous, it's higher in fat and saturated fat, which could be disastrous for your diet. It's also the most unhealthy 'reduced fat' hummus in our round up.
Marks’ & Spencer Reduced Fat Extra Virgin Olive Oil Houmous – 300g
Rating for calorie counters: 8/10
Cals (per 100g): 255
Fat: 19g
Sat fat: 2.7g
Sugar: 0.4g
Salt: 0.83g
Price: £1.50 This isn't too bad for healthy snack option if you're trying to be good, especially if you opt for carrot sticks over crisps when it comes to dipping.
Morrisons NuMe Reduced Fat Houmous – 200g
Rating for calorie counters: 8/10
Cals (per 100g): 256
Fat: 18.4g
Sat fat: 2.0g
Sugar: 1.0g
Salt: 1.0g
Price: 99p Another great value hummus from Morrisons, their reduced fat option isn't too bad on the fat and calories front, but it's certainly not the best either.
Tesco Reduced Fat Houmous – 300g
Rating for calorie counters: 9/10
Cals (per 100g): 255
Fat: 18.4g
Sat fat: 2.2g
Sugar: 0.6g
Salt: 1.0g
Price: £1.20 If you're watching what you eat and you're after a low-cal snack then this isn't a bad choice at all, just remember not to get carried away and eat too much of it!
Sainsbury’s Be Good to Yourself Houmous – 230g
Rating for calorie counters: 10/10
Cals (per 100g): 180 - lowest cals!
Fat: 10.5g - lowest fat!
Sat fat: 1.2g - lowest saturated fat!
Sugar: 0.5g
Salt: 0.61g
Price: £1 Sainsbury’s Be Good To Yourself Houmous was by far the best in our gallery. With the lowest calories, fat and saturated fat content out of all 21 hummus dips we reviewed, we’d definitely suggest reaching for this next time you’re in the supermarket and in need of a healthy snack that won’t ruin your diet!
