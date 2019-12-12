Want to know how to lose weight fast? There are so many diet plans out there, but which diets help you lose weight quickly?

If you have an occasion coming up and you need a quick fix diet that works, or perhaps you’ve been planning to diet for a while, here’s how to lose weight fast with a few different diet plans you could try.

When you’re carrying more weight than you’d like to, nobody really says ‘I want to lose weight, but I’m hoping it’s going to take a really, REALLY long time for me to do it’. Understandably, quick diets have a huge appeal but before embarking on one of our how to lose weight fast plans that promise you to lose weight fast, it’s worth considering if it’s the right option for you.

If followed properly, these how to lose weight fast diet plans will deliver weight-loss results! In fact, you could lose up to 10lbs in just seven days with our weight loss tips and diets that work fast. What’s more, finding the right one for you couldn’t be easier. Just take a look at how they work and choose the one you want to get started with.

If you’re looking for how to lose a lot of weight fast or make a big change to your life, then a longer-term diet might be better for you. Please read them carefully and only embark for a short period of time.

How to lose weight fast diet plans

How much weight can I lose?

You can lose up to 5 per cent of your weight in under 60 days.

What do I have to do?

According to new research people who follow a 5:2 diet meal plan lose weight quicker and in a healthier way to other diets. UK researchers discovered that 5:2 dieters achieved a five per cent weight loss within two months and had lower blood pressure. The 5:2 diet involves fasting, or eating a restricted number of calories, for two days of the week. On fast days you should only consume 600 calories. However, 5:2 founder Dr Michael Mosely has also said that dieters can eat up to 800 calories on fast days and achieve the same results.

How much weight can I lose?

7lbs in 7 days.

What do I have to do?

Slimmers normally avoid nuts like the plague as they’re so high in calories. But, eaten in the right way, they could be your best friend when it comes to battling the bulge, according to natural health expert Michael van Straten. He has devised this week-long diet which uses nuts and muesli to help you lose up to half a stone while still providing your body with everything it needs.

How much weight can I lose?

7lbs in 7 days.

What do I have to do?

Slim.Fast is a meal replacement plan that allows you to eat up to six times a day. Its most famous products are the milkshake-style drinks that you have instead of breakfast and lunch. Slim.Fast claim you can lose up to 7lb during the first week and a steady 1lb a week after that.

How much weight can I lose?

7lbs in 7 days.

What do I have to do?

There are lots of different juice diets around but they are all based on the same idea – that by drinking large amounts of fresh fruit and vegetable juice, you’ll detox your system and lose weight at the same time.

How much weight can I lose?

10lbs in 7 days.

What do I have to do?

The Cabbage Soup Diet is an extremely low-fat, high fibre diet that lasts seven days. By the end of the week, fans of the diet claim you’ll have lost up to 10lbs. It’s only designed as a kick-start to help you lose weight quickly and is not supposed to be a long-term healthy eating plan.

How much weight can I lose?

4lbs in 7 days

What do I have to do?

This simple meal planner will help you shop and prepare for your 1,200 calorie-a-day diet. It encourages you to eat slowly, have protein in very meal and make sensible food swaps.

How much weight can I lose?

7lbs in 7 days

What do I have to do?

The month-long plan starts with a seven-day detox and then three weeks ‘maintenance’. Over the whole month you could lose up to a stone. The meal planner is based on the diet of the Swiss, as they are officially the slimmest people in Europe. The diet also gives you simple shopping list rules of what to buy and what to avoid.

How much weight can I lose?

A dress size in five days!

What do I have to do?

This is a low-fat, low-calorie, nutritionally-balanced five-day eating plan that will leave you feeling full while giving you everything you need to stay healthy.

How much weight can I lose?

It varies from person to person, but you should feel lighter and more nourished in just 7 days.

What do I have to do?

This low-fat, low-calorie diet will ensure you lose weight by eating a high concentration of fruit and veg, which floods your system with vitamins and minerals, leaving you feeling healthy and glowing.

Have you tried any of these how to lose weight fast diets? Did you achieve the results you were hoping for, and did you maintain your weight loss afterwards? Let us know in the comment section below.