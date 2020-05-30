We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fasting - going lengthy periods of time without food - might not sound too appealing to many people, as our bodies are designed to want food when we get hungry.



But over the years intermittent fasting has been sold as an easy way to lose weight as it helps to control your blood sugar levels and reduce insulin resistance. Some research even claims it could help protect against certain neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s Disease and Parkinson’s.

Unlike many other ways to lose weight fast, fasting can be a sustained way to lose weight over time as you are consuming less calories in your weekly diet as you’re eating less food on some days. While unlike the Sirtfood Diet, fasting will require you to limit what you can eat, you will still be able to enjoy many of the foods you like.

Here’s the what, why and how on fasting…

What does fasting do to the body?

Your body needs fuel to survive, and the preferred source of energy is glucose, derived mostly from the breakdown of carbs. Glucose that isn’t needed for your body to function is stored as glycogen in the liver and muscles. Anything left over is stored as fat, explains nutritionist Rob Hobson.

“Being overweight is a cause of many diseases, such as heart disease, stroke and cancer,” says Eve Mayer, author of Life in the Fasting Lane. “Losing weight increases high-density lipoprotein and lowers triglyceride levels, which helps reduce the risk of those same diseases.”

During fasting, the body’s reserves of glucose are used up. While this is an effective weight-loss intervention, it has also been shown to remove waste from cells, increase muscle and help our genes provide information for making proteins or other molecues, all of which are linked to longevity and disease prevention.

Benefits of fasting for weight loss

Insulin resistance

This occurs when insulin tells your cells that fuel is coming, but they don’t open up to receive the glucose. So, sugar remains in the bloodstream and, eventually, it is stored as fat. During intermittent fasting, you’re consuming food in a shorter window, which reduces your ability to over-eat, therefore increasing insulin sensitivity.

Anti-ageing

Fasting increases autophagy – the process of recycling and renovating our cells. As we age, our ability to regenerate new cells is decreased. By fasting, we can increase this process, which may slow down the rate of ageing.

Heart Health

A study by New England Journal of Medicine has shown that regular fasting is linked with a longer life and lower incidence of heart failure in heart patients. Even just one day of fasting a month – when done over a lifetime – can have a profound effect on heart health.

Circadian Rhythm

Your internal body clock regulates tiredness and alertness over a 24-hour period. Research suggests intermittent fasting may strengthen our body’s circadian rhythm as overeating can cause interrupted sleep.

Is fasting for me?

“Fasting can mean we don’t meet some of our basic nutritional needs, so it’s important the meals you are eating are well balanced,” explains consultant dietician Sophie Medlin. Fasting isn’t for everyone. If you feel light-headed, get a headache or can’t concentrate, fasting might not be for you. “Some people feel hungry in the morning, so they might want to experiment with skipping dinner,” suggests Sophie.

Five popular fasting methods

16/8 method

Limiting foods and beverages to eight hours per day and fasting for the remaining 16.

25:2 diet

You can eat normally for five days, then eat 500-600 calories for the remaining two.

Eat Stop Eat

Eating no food, twice a week, then eating ‘responsibly’ for the other five days.

Alternate-day fasting

A 24-hour fast, or eat only a few hundred calories, but eat whatever you want on non-fasting days.

Warrior diet

Fast for 20 hours through the night and during the day, eat a huge meal at night, within a chosen four-hour window.

Practical tips for fasting

Eat more protein

A high protein diet will reduce your appetite and helps you keep you full and satisfied for longer.

Add magnesium to the menu

This mineral helps your body convert food into energy. Magnesium-rich foods include cheddar cheese, cooked salmon, cooked brown rice and raw spinach.

Stay hydrated

Aim to drink 2-3 litres of water a day. Your thirst should tell you when to drink more.

Distract yourself

Cravings can be difficult to ignore if you’re bored and hungry, so keep busy.

Don’t shop when hungry

If you’re hungry in the supermarket, you’re more likely to choose junk food.

Fasting might not be many people’s choice for a way to lose weight, but with a combination of fasting and healthy amounts of exercise, you’re bound to shed any unwanted pounds.