Low calorie snacks

When you're looking for low calorie snacks in the supermarket, wouldn't it be handy to know which options won't ruin your diet? We've rounded up dozens of low calorie snacks that you'll actually want to eat!

Low calorie snacks are perfect for beating the cravings if you’re on a diet. If you’re trying to stick to a food plan, then you will know how much of a saviour low calorie snacks can be. Not only can you walk into the supermarket and buy low calorie snacks you know aren’t going to ruin your diet, but you can easily add them into your own diet plan and snack away throughout the day without feeling guilty.

And don’t let the idea of a low calorie snack put you off. There are a whole host of diet-friendly snack options you wouldn’t even think could be less than 100 calories. We’ve even worked out how many of your favourite treats you can eat to reach your 100 calorie snack limit (you’ll be pleasantly surprised when you find out how many scoops of ice cream you can tuck into!).

If you’re dieting and already feel like your meals aren’t big enough, the temptation to snack can be huge but that doesn’t have to mean ruining all your hard work. There are plenty of low calorie snacks you CAN eat between meals without piling on the pounds or undoing any of the good work you’ve already done by keeping an eye on your main meals.

We’ve got over 80  low-calorie snacks for you to enjoy guilt-free and all of them tell you how many calories they are, so if you’re on a calorie-controlled diet you can still keep track.

Image credit: Newscast /REX/Shutterstock
10 Pringles

100 calories - If you're at a party and not sure what to snack on, you can tuck into 10 Pringles without the guilt.

Pear

100 calories - Next time you fancy a snack, why not reach for a refreshing pear? One of your 5-a-day and less than 100 calories too.

Two Jaffa Cakes

90 calories - A tasty treat that's low in calories and with just one gram of fat per cake. These are perfect when you're feeling peckish at 11 o'clock.

Four marshmallows

90 calories - Eaten on their own, toasted until gooey or popped on top of your coffee, marshmallows are a great low-fat afternoon pick-me-up.

Image credit: Light Bites
One pack Light Bites Roasted Shallot and Cider Vinegar

95 calories - Get all the crunch without the calories with these delicious puffed snacks.

20 blackberries

48 calories - You can grow them in your garden or get them in the supermarket. Blackberries are the perfect healthy snack, they're full of antioxidants and will curb your sweet cravings in no time!

Image credit: Little Moons
One Little Moons ice cream ball

From 64 calories Japanese gelato – yes it’s a thing! Yummy flavours include toasted sesame and Alphonso mango.

Image credit: Gancino/Getty Images
Mini pitta with 1tsp tzatziki

97 calories - A tasty savoury snack - try toasting the pitta and make thin soldiers out of it to make it last longer.

Image credit: Nairn's
One Nairn’s gluten-free biscuit breaks

64 calories - Satisfy those mid-morning cravings with these tasty, high-fibre biscuits.

Image credit: Biotic-Balance
7 Biotic Balance ChocBalls

98 calories - Each ChocBall contains two high quality live strains of bacteria, plus they’re a great source of fibre.

Image credit: Fromageries Bel
The Laughing Cow Light triangles

25 calories - These little cheese triangles from The Laughing Cow are a healthy alternative to butter or other spreads and their packaging means they're perfect for portion control and snacking on the move. Spread two triangles on two Rivetas for a 100-calorie snack!

Image credit: Martin Lee/REX/Shutterstock
Hummus and carrot sticks

100 calories - 1/4 of a tub of reduced fat hummus with 4 carrot sticks - tasty and great for a mid-afternoon snack.

Image credit: Wanwisa Hernandez / EyeEm/Getty Images
One mini vegetable samosa

70 calories - This tasty treat will count towards your 5 a day and the carbs in the pastry will help lift you from that 3 o'clock slump.

Image credit: Cartto32/Getty Images
70g Total 2% yogurt with 80g strawberries

69 calories - Strawberries are one of the best foods of summer, and you can enjoy them with some creamy yogurt for only 69 calories.

Image credit: Armstrong Studios/Starbucks
One Starbucks filter coffee

4 calories - Take away coffees can be surprisingly high in calories, but if you're dependant on your caffeine fix then why not opt for this super low calorie option?

125ml red or dry white wine

85 calories - This one's probably best saved for when you're at home and the kids have gone to bed!

Image credit: Slimfast
One Slimfast Heavenly Chocolate Delight bar

95 calories - Treat yourself to a tasty chocolate bar without the guilt with one of these handy snack bars. They also come in Chocolate Nutty Nougat and Chocolate Caramel Treat flavours, too.

Image credit: bhofack2/Getty Images
One slice of Marmite on brown toast

100 calories - If you love Marmite and fancy something quick and filling, a piece of toast and marmite is still only 100 calories. A great snack at the weekend in front of the telly.

100g serving of Slendier Noodle Style

10 calories - Unbelievable! These noodles are not only super low in calories they're also gluten-free and low carb - our new favourite guilt-free snack.

One pack of Bepps

92 calories - Crunchy, tasty and deliciously light – this low cal will see off that rumbling belly in an instant.

One medium corn on the cob with seasoning

100 calories - Summer just isn't the same without corn on the cob, so it's good to know that you can have one with a little salt and pepper for less than 100 calories next time you fancy a snack.

Four slices of mango

90 calories - For 90 calories you can enjoy four slices of juicy mango. They're sweet so great as an after-dinner treat if you'd usually reach for something more calorific!

One cup of blueberries

83 calories - Blueberries are tasty, refreshing and a great way of getting one of your 5-a-day, perfect for the summer months when you fancy a sweet treat.

Image credit: Fudio/Getty Images
227g jar Opies cocktail gherkins

30 calories - These little gherkins are a good substitute for the more fattening snacks you might reach for when enjoying a glass of wine.

Image credit: Slimfast
One bag of Slimfast Cheddar Flavour Bites

92 calories - Usually a cheesy snack can be high in calories, this bucks the trend.

Image credit: Wheyhey
One serving of Wheyhey sugar-free ice cream

76 calories - If you fancy an indulgent snack in the evenings why not reach for a generous scoop? This naturally sugar-free, low-cal ice cream brand is also perfect for movie nights and is free from artificial sweeteners, colours, flavours and preservatives. Available from Tesco and a range of other retailers.

Image credit: Dole Pineapple in Juice
One Dole Pineapple Pot

62 calories - Pineapple is a great sweet treat and these pots are handy any time of the day.

Image credit: Martin Lee/REX/Shutterstock
Two Cadburys Roses

100 calories - There's no need to resist the box of Roses, you can have two of your favourites for under 100 calories.

Image credit: Slimfast
One Slimfast Sour Cream and Chive Flavoured Pretzels snack bag

99 calories - Pretzels are a great replacement for crisps and will still give you that salty kick.

Two kiwis

58 calories - Kiwis are a great fruit to take to work or have at home and make a nice change from the more common fruit such as apples and bananas.

One glass of orange juice

100 calories - Orange juice is a great way of getting your daily vitamin C and low in calories too.

Image credit: Breyers
One bowl of Breyers Delights coffee cupcake ice cream

Under 100 calories Yes you read that right. And if you want to get spoon happy the whole tub is under 350 calories!

Image credit: Itsu
One pack of Itsu seaweed thins

92 calories - Salty and satisfying what’s not to love about these snacks from Ocado.

16 strawberries

58 calories - Strawberries are one of our favourite summer fruits and they're low in calories too. You can dig into 16 for only 58 calories.

Half a pint of lager and seven peanuts

99 calories - There's no need to miss out on that Friday drink and peanuts or ruin your diet when you visit the pub.

Image credit: Slimfast
One Slimfast Chocolate Nutty Nougat bar

95 calories - Keep one of these in your desk or your bag and you won't be tempted to reach for a calorific chocolate bar next time you have a craving.

Image credit: Getty Images
One toasted crumpet

100 calories - Usually it pays to stay away from baked goods, but you can toast yourself a crumpet, avoiding butter, and sprinkle with a tiny amount of grated low-fat cheese for a satisfying snack under 100 calories.

One banana

95 calories - Frozen bananas are our new favourite healthy summer snack! They taste great, all you need to do is push a lolly stick into a banana then just freeze it, and you have a cheap, healthy and tasty summer snack for around 95 calories.

Image credit: WestEnd61/REX/Shutterstock
Two medium peaches

76 calories - Good for lowering cholesterol, regenerating skin tissue and containing many essential vitamins, peaches are great for you and tasty too.

Image credit: lleerogers/Getty Images
One McVitie’s chocolate digestive

83 calories You can dunk to your heart's content with this moreish chocolate hit.

Image credit: Walkers
One bag of Ready Salted French Fries

91 calories - If you fancy a bag of crisps, you don't necessarily have to ruin your diet. Snack on a bag of these and you can enjoy your crisps and avoid any guilt.

One Hard-Boiled Egg

78 calories - Not only are they high in protein and amino acids, but hard-boiled eggs are a perfect snack.

Image credit: Martin Lee/REX/Shutterstock
25 Jelly Belly jelly beans

100 calories - If you have a sweet tooth, why not dig into some jelly beans next time you fancy a snack? You can have 25 of these and still not ruin your diet.

20 olives

68 calories - If you like something to nibble with your glass of wine, why not steer away from the crisps and have some olives instead. At only 68 calories for 20 they're a healthier option.

One pack Sainsbury’s Rainbow Tortillas

96 calories - Having friends over and want a low calorie snack? These are perfect for sharing and won't ruin your diet either.

14 almonds

98 calories - The perfect snack for keeping at your desk when you need something to snack on, almonds are a great substitute for the salty snacks you'd usually reach for.

Image credit: Gosh
Four Gosh Tuscan Vegetable Bites with butternut & spinach

85 calories - You can enjoy tasty bites either hot or cold, and they're ideal addition to a light picnic spread.

Image credit: Sainsbury's
One pack Sainsbury’s Sour Cream and Lime Tortillas

96 calories - Get all the crunch without the calorie hit with these flavour packed tortillas.

One medium-sized apple

100 calories - An apple a day is the smart calorie way. Go for one of the sweeter variety and you won't miss that usual sugary snack either.

One Claudi and Fin Lolly

From 35 calories - You can still enjoy a frozen treat and remain beach body beautiful thanks to these low fat iced desserts, and they come in a variety of tasty flavours, like strawberry and mango.

Image credit: Food and Drink/REX/Shutterstock
Miso soup

57 calories - (and full of goodness!) You can buy miso soup in powder sachets so they make the perfect instant office snack.

Image credit: Food and Drink/REX/Shutterstock
One mini sausage roll

61 calories - Pastry is no friend to a dieter, but just one bite sized sausage roll won't eat much into your calorie allowance.  

Image credit: Walkers
One pack of Quavers crisps

87 calories - A cheesy fix at a fraction of the calories of a hunk of cheddar.

10 salted peanuts

74 calories - Nuts are high in calories, but they release their energy slowly, so a small amount will keep hunger pangs at bay for a long time.

Three celery sticks stuffed with cottage cheese

75 calories - Celery may seem like a dull diet food, but filled with cottage cheese it makes a satisfying savoury afternoon treat.

Image credit: Sainsbury's
One pack Sainsbury’s Sour Cream and Chive Flavour Lentil Curls

96 calories - If you love crisps and can't think of anything better than a bag to snack on, opt for a low calorie alternative and avoid the guilt.

Three chicken satay sticks with smooth peanut butter

98 calories - A perfect light bite you can prepare the night before.

Two stuffed vine leaves

100 calories - This Greek delicacy makes for a healthy party snack.

Image credit: Rosemary Calvert/Getty Images
Two lightly buttered oatcakes

100 calories - We use up the energy given to us from oats very slowly, so this afternoon snack should keep you going until dinner time.

Image credit: Diana Miller/Getty Images
Three potato wedges with 1tsp ketchup

100 calories - It's almost as good as being allowed chips. Just make sure you don't put more than three in the oven...

30 grapes

100 calories - This snack will last you all morning and counts as one of your 5 a day.

Image credit: Valery Sharifulin/Getty Images
One Fun-size Milky Way

69 calories - Dunked in coffee? Delicious...

One melon

88 calories - Melons have such a low calorific value as they are made up mostly of water, so go ahead and eat a whole one if you like!

Six dried apricots

100 calories - Always a handy snack to have in your handbag, plus they're full of fibre too.

Image credit: Monkey Business Images/REX/Shutterstock
One pack Prawn cocktails Skips

89 calories - The perfect light snack to have with your retro packed lunch.

Image credit: Chris Lobina/REX/Shutterstock
Hartley’s sugar-free jelly with two scoops Wall’s Vanilla Light Ice Cream

100 calories - Re-visit your youth with this classic kids' party pudding.

25 cherries

100 calories - Low fat and full of vitamins, cherries also take a while to eat as you have to avoid the stones, so your morning snack lasts ages.

2 crackers lightly spread with smooth peanut butter

93 calories - Nuts release energy slowly, leaving you feeling fuller for longer.

Image credit: Nataliia Melnyk / EyeEm/Getty Images
Two Salmon Sushi

100 calories - A very healthy savoury snack for seafood fans.

Image credit: Travelling light/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Stewed apple with 1tbsp fromage frais

83 calories - Great to make in batches and keep in the freezer, plus, it makes a great healthy dessert for the kids.

Image credit: kaanates/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Three giant sea salt pretzels

93 calories - A filling treat to pick you up from your mid-afternoon slump.

Image credit: taka4332/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Two satsumas

42 calories - A low-fat, low-cal snack packed with vitamin C, plus, they're fiddly to eat which means your snack lasts longer!

Mini Babybel with two Nairn's Mini Oatcakes Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Babybel
Mini Babybel with two Nairn’s Mini Oatcakes

98 calories - Sometimes it's hard to resist cheese when you're dieting, but you don't need to if you take the light option.

Image credit: MarkGillow/Getty Images
Two poppadums with salsa

94 calories - Spice up a poppadom with hot salsa for a tasty, low-cal treat.

Image credit: EasterBunnyUK/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Meringue nest with cream and strawberries

71 calories - Whether you want to treat yourself to dessert or a naughty afternoon treat, this snack will certainly kill that sugar craving.

Image credit: R.Tsubin/Getty Images
Two Grissini breadsticks with houmous

97 calories - Dipping snacks are a great way to keep your hands busy - something you've told us is a big problem when you're trying to keep away from the biscuit tin.

Eight cashew nuts

100 calories - Eaten in sensible quantities, nuts can be a dieter's best friend, as they keep you fuller for longer.

Image credit: Soreen/Samworth Brothers
One Soreen’s malt lunchbox loaf

91 calories - Sticky and sweet, a slice of malt loaf is great mid-morning or mid-afternoon. 

Image credit: Andrew Norton/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Carrot batons with extra-light mayo dip

65 calories - A satisfying low-fat snack giving you all the crunch without the calories.

Image credit: Getty Images/Monkey Business
One pink wafer biscuit

72 calories - The perfect partner to your afternoon cup of tea or coffee.

Image credit: Walkers Shortbread
One Walkers Shortbread thins

79-81 calories - These will go perfectly with your morning cuppa, and you can afford to pile a couple onto your china plate.

Flute of champagne

90 calories - This may not be in your daily, or even weekly budget, but every now and then treat why not yourself to a glass of bubbles?

Image credit: Ignácio Carósio Font/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Double vodka and slimline tonic

100 calories - Never forget the calories in drinks when you're dieting - vodka and slimline tonic is relatively low, though, so you can enjoy one occasionally.

Image credit: Weight Watchers
One slice Warburtons Weight Watchers bread toasted and soft cheese

100 calories - Crunchy toast with a delicious cheesy topping doesn't have to high in calories if you use low-cal bread and spread your soft cheese thinly.

Image credit: ullstein bild via Getty Images
One mini Toblerone

21 calories - Bite sized chocolate with crunchy nougat chunks - what's not to like?

Image credit: Marks and Spencer
Three Marks & Spencer Percy Pig sweets

82 calories - Our office favourite! Chewy, strawberry-flavoured jellies, delicious at any time of the day.

Image credit: McVitie's
One McVitie’s Digestives Choc Filled Thins Double Chocolate

55 calories Get your chocolate hit without the guilt with these lighter alternatives.

Image credit: McVitie's
Two McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Lemon and Lime

44 calories Try a new flavour twist on this classic sponge biscuit.

Image credit: Michelob
One Michelob 355ml Can

79 calories You can crack open a can of this refreshing beer without doing a calorie count first.