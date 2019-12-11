Mrs Hinch, also known as Sophie Hinchcliffe, has become an online cleaning sensation after sharing her cleaning hacks on Instagram.

But who is Mrs Hinch and what are the best Mrs Hinch cleaning tips and tricks?

We’ve been keeping a close eye on Sophie’s Instagram updates, and here’s what we know…

Who is Mrs Hinch?

Sophie Hinchcliffe is a self-proclaimed ‘cleaning mad’ woman from Essex, whose passion for cleaning has gained her an army of fans.

Known as Mrs Hinch, 28-year-old Sophie’s top tips have gained her over 600k followers on Instagram.

Sophie refers to her followers as the Hinch Army, and her pictures of her immaculate home complete with gleaming kitchen work tops, crumb-free floors and perfectly presented home accessories gain thousands of likes and comments.

Although Sophie’s pictures are lovely, our favourite updates are Mrs Hinch cleaning tips for us to try out at home. Here are some of her best ones…

Mrs Hinch cleaning tips

Make sure your curtains look their best with this toilet roll trick

We know what you’re thinking – how can toilet roll make my curtains look great? But bear with us! According to Mrs Hinch, empty toilet rolls can be brilliant for ensuring the pleats in your curtains are neat and uniform, and properly spaced out.

All you need to do is start with at least ten empty toilet rolls. Then, cut them open down the length of the roll, so they’re easy to pop on and off your curtain rail.

Then, simply place a roll between each curtain ring, to ensure the pleat falls nicely and neatly. Mrs Hinch says you can also cut the toilet rolls to size, depending on how big or small you want the gaps between pleats to be. It’s also recommended to tape the toilet rolls back up after hanging them, so that they don’t fall down when you draw the curtains at night, or open them in the morning.

Keep your kitchen sparkling with M&S products

Shoppers went wild when Mrs Hinch’s go-to cloth Minky came to Morrisons shops. And shortly after, Hinchers boosted sales for high-end supermarket Marks & Spencer after Sophie uploaded an Instagram story showing off her favourite M&S goodies.

The mum-to-be included a £1 non-scratch cleaning sponge from the high-street favourite, who confirmed that sales on their cleaning products had gone up by 100 per cent since.

Unfortunately, the sponge was such a hit with Hinchers that it completely sold out, but now it’s back in stock in stores across the country for anyone who wants to get their hands on it.

If you want one you better be quick because it’s sure to fly off the shelves again like it did last time.

The Instagram sensation also revealed that she loves Marks & Spencer’s Apricot & Orange Kitchen Cleaner and Floral Burst Multi-Purpose Cleaner, both of while retail for 90p each.

And fans have even taken to their own Instagram accounts to express their love for Mrs Hinch’s top M&S picks.

Better get down to M&S if you want to stock up on these – it’s not just a sponge…it’s an M&S sponge!

Keep your Christmas tree looking perfect

Fans went crazy recently when Sophie shared a video on her Instagram stories letting us in on how she keeps her Christmas tree looking flawless.

So that nobody can see any pesky bauble strings poking out of her tree branches, Mrs Hinch revealed that she sprays canned snow over the strings to hide that they’re there.

‘These little parts where you can see where the baubles are attached, I just put a bit of snow over it,’ she said.

Looks like it’s going to be a white and snowy Christmas!

Get rid of stains on your mattress

If you’ve got children who are a little accident prone in bed, or you’ve noticed some unfortunate sweat and/or dirt marks on your mattress accumulating over the years, you’ll want to listen to this tip.

Mrs Hinch suggested on This Morning that you use bicarbonate powder on the stained areas of your mattress, sprinkling it on and rubbing it in with a rubber glove. Of course, remove all bedding first.

Then, once the powder has been settled into the mattress for an hour, simple hoover it off, and voilà! A sparkling clean mattress with no stain.

Mrs Hinch’s Zoflora tips

Anyone who follows Sophie’s updates will know she is crazy about Zoflora. The budget disinfectant liquid is Sophie’s go-to product when it comes to most household chores, but she recently admitted she cannot go to bed without giving her sink a deep clean first.

As part of the ritual, Sophie pours soda crystals down her plug before rinsing it with… you guessed it, Zoflora. Sophie then pours boiling water over the mixture to rinse out the plug. Sounds simple enough!

And if you love the product as much as Sophie does, you’ll be happy to hear their Christmas scents are on sale on Home Bargains for just 99p! Time to get the Christmas playlist on indulge in some deliciously-smelling deep cleaning…

Keep your bin smelling clean

This Mrs Hinch cleaning tip for your bin will keep it smelling fresh. After cleaning it with a disinfectant spray, Sophie douses a piece of kitchen roll in Zoflora, folds it up and leaves it at the bottom of her bin before inserting a bin bag. Genius!

Fabric conditioner to clean doors

Sophie surprised even the most clued-up cleaners earlier this week when she revealed she uses fabric conditioner to keep her doors clean. Sophie appeared on This Morning and revealed fabric conditioner mixed with water allows her to wipe down marks on doors without removing the paint. Who would have thought?!

Use a Minky to clean your surfaces

Sophie’s entertaining Instagram posts include her giving cute names to her favourite cleaning products. One she regularly uses is Minky, otherwise known as an antibacterial cleaning pad.

Sophie’s love for Minky is so infectious she has made them sell out in the UK!

Rug cleaning the Mrs Hinch way

Sharing is caring, and Sophie recently shared a cleaning tip from a member of her Hinch Army. The tip in question was one for cleaning rugs, and it goes as follows – one capful of fabric conditioner mixed with washing gel. Then add warm water and mix before wiping onto the rug with a clean cloth. That’s one we can all try at home!

Clean hobs with The Pink Stuff

Another one of Sophie’s favourite products, The Pink Stuff, is a budget cleaning paste that Sophie uses to keep her oven and hobs looking gleaming. We’ll take some of that!

Words by Saskia Murphy.