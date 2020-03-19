Multi-tasking beauty balms all £10 and under

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Soothe dry, chapped skin and sore, flaking lips on the go with these handbag-sized heroes.
Unfortunately, plenty of things can leave skin dry. Plumeting temperatures, soaring temperatures, pollution and poor diet can all play a part in the comfort and texture of our skin. Now, thanks to the coronavirus outreak, many of us are (quite rightly) washing our hands several times a day – which can also leave really dry and cracked.
And, if like us, just the very thought of a 17-step beauty regime is enough to have you hiding behind the nearest muslin, you’ll love these does-it-all hydrating balms.
Key ingredients to sooth dry skin:
Lanolin
In its natural form, lanolin is secreted from the sebaceous glands of sheep. But don’t let that put you off. As an emollient, it’s purpose is to protect the wool by locking in moisture. Carrying the same function over into skincare, it keeps skin moisturised without clogging up pores.
Beeswax
Thanks to it’s tacky texture, beeswax has impressive staying power – meaning you won’t have to keep topping your balm up throughout the day. Forming a protective layer over the skin’s surface, it helps to keep moisture in and external nasties like pollution-triggered free radicals out.
Manuka Honey
Best known for it’s antiseptic properties, Manuka honey has long been used to treat dry throats and boost immunity. It works wonders for skin too, taking moisture from the air and drawing it into your skin. Too heavy to use all over your face (unless you’re treating yourself to a speedy face mask) apply as a targeted treatment to areas that need it most. Naturally dry areas like elbows, knees and heels will really benefit from the extra hydration.
Garnier Rich Argan Multi-Use Rescue Balm, £5.33
Certified organic by the Soil Association, as well as being vegan-friendly, give this balm a go if you’re trying to make more conscious beauty choices. Thick and rich, slather it onto dry patches that are in need of TLC.
Burt’s Bees Rosemary & Lemon Lip Butter, £4.99
If you’re already a fan of the Burt’s Bees balms, you’ll love this. Creamier than the original, it’s the step up that winter lips need. The flavour is nice and fresh, instead of sugary sweet.
Lanolips 101 Ointment Multi-Balm in Green Apple, £8.99,
Soft and waxy, lanolin is a brilliant moisturiser, drawing moisture in and keeping it there. This ointment is packed full of it, making it perfect for combating everything from dry cuticles to chapped lips.
Vichy Naturalblend Lip Balm in Pink, £6,35
Combining the comfort of a balm with the colour of a lipstick, this is a must-try for low maintenance days. The finish is dewy, not shiny, with a texture that’s soft instead of sticky.
EOS 100% Natural Organic Lip Balm in Strawberry Sorbet, £6.50
Easy to apply on the go, thanks to the smooth sphere design, this leaves lips soft and plump. Free from petroleum, it won’t dry out your pout over time like some lip balms do.
Botánico Vida Omega Balm, £6.50
Soothe rough, cracked or flaking skin with this balm. Formulated with omega oil, it works with your skin’s natural barrier to lock-in much-needed moisture. Apply to lips, heels, hands or any irritated areas.
Thursday Plantation Tea Tree Manuka Honey Balm, £10, Boots
One for the medicine cabinet, this will relieve not only cuts and scrapes, but inflamed skin, too. Harnessing the power of two hard-working natural ingredients, tea tree oil is known for its antibacterial properties, while manuka honey is proven to nourish and soothe.