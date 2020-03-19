Multi-tasking beauty balms all £10 and under

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Soothe dry, chapped skin and sore, flaking lips on the go with these handbag-sized heroes.

Unfortunately, plenty of things can leave skin dry. Plumeting temperatures, soaring temperatures, pollution and poor diet can all play a part in the comfort and texture of our skin. Now, thanks to the coronavirus outreak, many of us are (quite rightly) washing our hands several times a day – which can also leave really dry and cracked.

And, if like us, just the very thought of a 17-step beauty regime is enough to have you hiding behind the nearest muslin, you’ll love these does-it-all hydrating balms.

Key ingredients to sooth dry skin:

Lanolin

In its natural form, lanolin is secreted from the sebaceous glands of sheep. But don’t let that put you off. As an emollient, it’s purpose is to protect the wool by locking in moisture. Carrying the same function over into skincare, it keeps skin moisturised without clogging up pores.

Beeswax

Thanks to it’s tacky texture, beeswax has impressive staying power – meaning you won’t have to keep topping your balm up throughout the day. Forming a protective layer over the skin’s surface, it helps to keep moisture in and external nasties like pollution-triggered free radicals out.

Manuka Honey

Best known for it’s antiseptic properties, Manuka honey has long been used to treat dry throats and boost immunity. It works wonders for skin too, taking moisture from the air and drawing it into your skin. Too heavy to use all over your face (unless you’re treating yourself to a speedy face mask) apply as a targeted treatment to areas that need it most. Naturally dry areas like elbows, knees and heels will really benefit from the extra hydration.