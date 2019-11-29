Feeling anxious? These gentle natural remedies will help you to relax and combat your anxiety, click through to see all 15 of our favourite easy ways...

If you suffer with anxiety, then you may not have considered that there are some natural remedies for anxiety to relieve the usual signs and symptoms. These simple, natural ideas could make a huge difference to the way you feel and reduce the risk of you reaching anxiety levels that can often cause anxiety attacks.

Natural remedies for anxiety can be used to treat anxiety attacks or just more generic anxiety symptoms, they’re easier on your body than prescription drugs and come with very few, if any, side effects. Not to mention, natural remedies for anxiety are often less expensive than reaching for the medicine cabinet as well.

The NHS describes the symptoms of anxiousness as being things such as restlessness, a sense of dread, feeling constantly on edge, difficulty concentrating and irritably. Anxiety can also translate into physical symptoms if severe, like dizziness, tiredness, stomach ache, pins and needles or aching tension in muscles, among others.

Anxiety can be brought on by many different things. Perhaps you become anxious when you think about money issues, you have a phobia of small spaces or even find it hard to cope with your family’s day to day demands.

One of the simplest ways to combat anxiety is to identify the triggers. Once you know the triggers it will become much easier to consciously help yourself become less anxious.

In extreme cases where anxiety is left ignored it can lead to severe anxiety and panic attacks. If you’re worried that you may be suffering from either of these then we would recommend speaking to your doctor or have a look at Mind’s website.



Click through to see our 15 bestnatural remedies for anxiety…