Five natural teeth whitening remedies to try at home

Whitened teeth are something that almost all of us want, but what if you're worried about harsh whitening products? Try these natural teeth whitening remedies at home.





Natural teeth whitening options are easy and inexpensive. You might be surprised by the answers!

From charcoal to strawberries, we bet you hadn’t considered these before.

Baking soda and lemon juice for natural teeth whitening

Baking soda is a cheap and easy way to naturally whiten your teeth at home. It’s already in a lot of toothpaste brands, but used alone it can give an added boost to getting those pearly whites whiter.

To use baking soda by itself you can simply dip your toothbrush in a little of the powder and gently brush it onto your teeth in circular motions. The crystals will buff away stains while also neutralising and counteracting any bacterial acid in your mouth.

Some people recommend making a paste out of lemon juice and baking soda and brushing this onto your teeth. Lemon juice is acidic so can help to remove tough stains when combined with baking soda, but this technique isn’t recommended by dentists. Regular use can cause sensitive teeth by stripping enamel from your teeth, which we don’t want. Need more advice? Read our tips on how to brush your teeth the right way.

Strawberries for natural teeth whitening

Strawberries contain malic acid, which works as a natural teeth whitener. You can simply pulp a few of the berries up and leave on your teeth for a little while for them to get to work.

Around five minutes should be perfect, and you can then brush, rinse and floss (because those little seeds are sure to get EVERYWHERE). As with lemon juice strawberries shouldn’t be used too regularly, as continuous use could cause abrasion on the surface of your teeth, as a result of the acid. But for a quick fix every now and then, and a nod to your 5-a-day, they’re a handy tool to have in your armoury.

Coconut oil for natural teeth whitening

Coconut oil pulling has becoming increasingly trendy recently with a whole host of celebs trying out this trick of the trade. However, you can actually use any vegetable-based oil to make it cheaper, if you fancy. The only benefit of coconut oil is that it doesn’t taste of much, which helps when you’ve got to have it in your mouth for a while.

Not only will oil pulling whiten your teeth, it can also apparently give stronger jaws and teeth while also improving your breath. Sounds like a no brainer, right?

The only slight drawback is that it’s time consuming. Once you’ve picked your oil you have to take a tablespoon and swish it round your mouth, pulling it back and fourth through your teeth (kind of like what you did with jelly when you were a kid). And you’ve got to do this for at least 20 minutes. Once it mixes with the saliva in your mouth the oil will become almost twice its original. Once you’ve done your 20 minutes, spit out the oil and rinse your mouth with warm water before brushing and flossing.

Turmeric for natural teeth whitening

It’s relatively unknown why turmeric whitens teeth, especially since it seems to stain everything else, but if reports are to be believed this stuff works some natural-teeth-whitening magic.

All you need to do is to brush turmeric onto your teeth by wetting your brush and dipping it into the powder. You will then have to leave it for around 3-5 minutes so it can get to work, before rinsing and brushing off.

Be warned, this will stain your toothbrush – but better a yellow toothbrush and white teeth than the other way round! You could keep a separate one for your teeth whitening, too, so that your regular toothbrush stays nice and clean looking.

After a few days of repeating the process you should see brighter, whiter teeth.

Charcoal for natural teeth whitening

To get the benefits from charcoal you have to track down a substance called activated charcoal. This stuff is said to pull toxins from the mouth and remove stains. You can get powdered activated charcoal from most heath food shops.

To get started dip your damp toothbrush into a little of the powder and brush it onto your teeth. You should try and keep your mouth as closed as possible to minimise any spillages – as this stuff can stain other surfaces. Once you’ve done a couple of minutes of brushing in small circles you can spit, rinse and brush!