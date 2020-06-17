One-day ‘fast-fix’ diet plan to get your healthy eating back on track

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’ve all been there – an afternoon spent baking the perfect banana bread to have with your cuppa, or an evening settling in with pizza for a virtual catch-up with friends. Suddenly everything’s feeling a little bit tight.

So if you’re looking for a fast fix diet plan, you’ve come to the right place. We understand though, it’s easy to fall off the healthy eating wagon, or deviate from your diet commitments. And it’s often fun, too.

But, if you’re trying to slim down, be careful not to let those indulgent meals and nights on the wine take over your eating routine in the long-term.

You can remedy your overeating quite simply if you wish, with a healthy, low-calorie day, to get your body back on track. Our delicious one-day ‘fast-fix’ plan will add up to around 800 calories a day, which is about half of what an average woman needs to maintain her weight – so you’re more than making up for a ‘bad’ day or weekend.

What can I eat on the fast fix diet plan?

Breakfast: make it simple

100g blueberries with 150g low-fat plain yogurt.

Scrambled eggs made with 2 beaten eggs and a splash of skimmed milk, served with some grilled tomatoes.

2 boiled eggs and a small glass of orange juice.

2 oatcakes and 2tsp low-fat peanut butter.

A cereal bar with 1 banana.

Lunch: keep it light

Pastrami deli wrap

On an 8in tortilla wrap, layer 40g low-fat cream cheese, 2 slices of pastrami, 1⁄2 red pepper cut into strips, 1⁄4 cucumber, diced, 1⁄4 red onion, sliced, and 1 slice of low-fat Cheddar cheese.

Jacket potato with creamy tuna

Mix 100g tuna in spring water with 1⁄2tbsp low-fat mayonnaise, add a pinch of paprika, plus 1 celery stick, 1 spring onion and 1⁄2 red pepper – all chopped. Add filling to 1 small baked potato. Serve with salad leaves.

Italian tricolore salad

Layer 1⁄2 avocado,10 cherry tomatoes, 1⁄2tsp olive oil, 1tsp balsamic vinegar, 40g mozzarella cheese; drizzle with 1tsp oil and vinegar.

OR

4 oatcakes, 1tbsplow-fat houmous, carrot and cucumber sticks, and 5 cherry tomatoes.

OR

4 Ryvita, 2tbsp low-fat cream cheese and chives, topped with 50g cooked prawns.

OR

Roast beef (wafer thin) sandwich with rocket, horseradish and beetroot.

OR

A pack of vegetable sushi

OR

A bowl of ready-made fresh soup

Dinner: watch your portions

Chicken stir-fry 120g lean chicken breast, cut into strips, soy sauce, and 200g frozen stir-fry veg. Steak supper 100g fillet steak, grilled, with a small baked sweet potato, and grilled tomatoes and mushrooms, sliced. Mushroom risotto Put 100g mixed mushrooms, sliced, on a baking tray, spray with oil and roast in the oven for 15 mins. Meanwhile, spray a little oil in a pan and soften 1⁄2 onion, chopped,1 celery stick, chopped, and 1 clove garlic, crushed. Add 30g risotto rice to the pan, and cook for 2-3 mins; gradually add 150ml hot chicken stock, stirring. When all the stock has been absorbed by the rice, add the mushrooms and a handful fresh basil leaves, torn.