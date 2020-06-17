One-day ‘fast-fix’ diet plan to get your healthy eating back on track

We’ve all been there – an afternoon spent baking the perfect banana bread to have with your cuppa, or an evening settling in with pizza for a virtual catch-up with friends. Suddenly everything’s feeling a little bit tight.
So if you’re looking for a fast fix diet plan, you’ve come to the right place. We understand though, it’s easy to fall off the healthy eating wagon, or deviate from your diet commitments. And it’s often fun, too.
But, if you’re trying to slim down, be careful not to let those indulgent meals and nights on the wine take over your eating routine in the long-term.
You can remedy your overeating quite simply if you wish, with a healthy, low-calorie day, to get your body back on track. Our delicious one-day ‘fast-fix’ plan will add up to around 800 calories a day, which is about half of what an average woman needs to maintain her weight – so you’re more than making up for a ‘bad’ day or weekend.
What can I eat on the fast fix diet plan?
Breakfast: make it simple
- 100g blueberries with 150g low-fat plain yogurt.
- Scrambled eggs made with 2 beaten eggs and a splash of skimmed milk, served with some grilled tomatoes.
- 2 boiled eggs and a small glass of orange juice.
- 2 oatcakes and 2tsp low-fat peanut butter.
- A cereal bar with 1 banana.
Lunch: keep it light
Pastrami deli wrap
On an 8in tortilla wrap, layer 40g low-fat cream cheese, 2 slices of pastrami, 1⁄2 red pepper cut into strips, 1⁄4 cucumber, diced, 1⁄4 red onion, sliced, and 1 slice of low-fat Cheddar cheese.
Jacket potato with creamy tuna
Mix 100g tuna in spring water with 1⁄2tbsp low-fat mayonnaise, add a pinch of paprika, plus 1 celery stick, 1 spring onion and 1⁄2 red pepper – all chopped. Add filling to 1 small baked potato. Serve with salad leaves.
Italian tricolore salad
Layer 1⁄2 avocado,10 cherry tomatoes, 1⁄2tsp olive oil, 1tsp balsamic vinegar, 40g mozzarella cheese; drizzle with 1tsp oil and vinegar.
OR
4 oatcakes, 1tbsplow-fat houmous, carrot and cucumber sticks, and 5 cherry tomatoes.
OR
4 Ryvita, 2tbsp low-fat cream cheese and chives, topped with 50g cooked prawns.
OR
Roast beef (wafer thin) sandwich with rocket, horseradish and beetroot.
OR
A pack of vegetable sushi
OR
A bowl of ready-made fresh soup
Dinner: watch your portions
Chicken stir-fry
120g lean chicken breast, cut into strips, soy sauce, and 200g frozen stir-fry veg.
Steak supper
100g fillet steak, grilled, with a small baked sweet potato, and grilled tomatoes and mushrooms, sliced.
Mushroom risotto
Put 100g mixed mushrooms, sliced, on a baking tray, spray with oil and roast in the oven for 15 mins. Meanwhile, spray a little oil in a pan and soften 1⁄2 onion, chopped,1 celery stick, chopped, and 1 clove garlic, crushed. Add 30g risotto rice to the pan, and cook for 2-3 mins; gradually add 150ml hot chicken stock, stirring. When all the stock has been absorbed by the rice, add the mushrooms and a handful fresh basil leaves, torn.
Pasta and prawns
Cook 50g wholegrain spaghetti, immediately add 2tbsp low-fat cream cheese with garlic and chives, 40g cooked prawns and 60g cooked frozen peas, and return to a very gentle heat to allow the cheese to melt into a sauce, and the peas and prawns to heat through.
Quick chicken fajitas
Spray a spritz of oil in a pan, add 1 chicken breast, diced, and cook for 10 mins. Add a small tub of ready-made salsa to the pan, with 1⁄2 pepper, sliced, and 1⁄2 onion, sliced, and cook for a further 5 mins. Divide the chicken mixture between 2 tortillas, top with a little grated cheese and some coriander.
Baked cod with ratatouille
Wrap 1 cod fillet with a slice of lemon and some mixed herbs in foil and bake for about 20mins. Spritz a little oil in a pan and soften 1⁄2 onion, chopped, and 1 garlic clove, crushed, then add a small can chopped tomatoes, 1⁄2courgette, sliced,1⁄2red pepper, chopped ,and 3 mushrooms, sliced. Simmer until the cod is cooked.
These are just some of the options for what to eat on a fast fix diet plan.