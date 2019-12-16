Oven-baked pizzas: The best and worst revealed

Oven baked pizzas are a quick, simple and easy - but do you know which are the heathiest for your diet? Here is our guide to help you pick the healthiest supermarket pizzas - we've rated 20 pizzas against each other for calories, fat and sugar content from worst to best
When you’re after a quick and easy dinner for the whole family, oven baked pizzas are one of our favourite choices. From Friday nights in front of the telly, to rushed Wednesday nights when you need something quick and easy to rustle up, they’re guaranteed to be speedy, cheap and tasty too! Plus, if you pick one with veggies on top it can count towards your five-a-day.
But do you know the effect your favourite pizza is having on your diet? Are you accidentally picking up one laden with fat and calories, when you could be making a much healthier choice? It would be easy to assume they’re all relatively the same, but one popular pizza contains a whopping 299 cals per 100g, while one contains as little as 185 calories per 100g by comparison.
Knowing which is the best and which is the worst for your diet next time you’re in the supermarket could save you some serious calories, which is why we’ve rated 20 of the most popular pizzas out there in order of worst to best, including calories, fat and sugar content, so you can make the best decision for you and your family.
We’ve even included the prices so you know if you’re getting a bargain too!
Take a look through the best and worst pizzas on the supermarket shelves…
Morrisons Cheese And Tomato Saver Pizza: 1/10
Per 100g - Cals: 283
Fat: 11.2g 2nd highest fat content
Saturates: 4.1g
Sugar: 2.6g
Weight: 268g
Price: 87p Cheapest
Verdict: This pizza might be the cheapest but it's certainly the most unhealthy which isn't surprising seen as it's loaded with cheese. It has both highest fat content and calories of all 20 pizzas we looked at and is definitely one to steer clear from if you're on a diet or trying to eat healthily.
Tesco Value Cheese And Tomato Pizza: 1/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 276
Fat: 7.2g
Saturates: 3.6g
Sugar: 8.4g Highest sugar content
Weight: 480g
Price: £1
Verdict: This is one of the cheapest pizzas we looked at, so if you're on a budget it could be for you - but be warned - it has got the highest sugar content. If you ate half of this pizza you would have had over a quarter of your daily recommended sugar intake (90g).
Psst. The '4+' sign means it'll last for 4 days in your fridge.
Chicago Town Takeaway Stuffed Crust Four Cheese Pizza: 2/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 299 Highest calorie count
Fat: 13.6g Highest fat
Saturates: 5.7g
Sugar: 2.2g
Weight: 630g
Price: £3.99
Verdict: Most cheese pizzas have really high calorie count and this takeaway taste one is no execption, with the 2nd highest calorie count out of all the pizzas we found - it also comes with one of the higher price tags.
Sainsbury’s Italian Spinach And Ricotta Pizza: 2/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 224
Fat: 8.1g
Saturates: 4.9g
Sugar: 2.3g
Weight: 364g
Price: £3.60
Verdict: If you're cutting down on the fat in your diet then this is one to avoid, although the spinach would count towards one of your five-a-day. Even though the sugars are quite low in this pizza, it is quite pricey and has 10.5g of fat.
Asda Stuffed Crust Cheese Feast Pizza: 3/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 268
Fat: 8.8g 3rd highest fat - skip if you're on a diet
Saturates: 4.8g
Sugar: 5.1g
Weight: 455g
Price: £3.18
Verdict: This cheese pizza doesn't do well in fat content as it has the 3rd highest out of all of the pizzas (the stuffed crusts don't help!) Just half of this pizza would account for over half of your daily recommended sat fat intake - one to avoid unless it's for a real treat.
Waitrose Essentials Ham And Pineapple Pizza: 3/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 251
Fat: 7.6g
Saturates: N/A
Sugar: 3.1g
Weight: 315g
Price: £1.84
Verdict: One of the worst ham and pineapple pizzas we looked at as the calorie count is quite high, but if you're on a budget it's good value for money!
Tesco Deep Crust Pepperoni Pizza: 4/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 290 2nd highest calories
Fat: 8.8g
Saturates: 3.8g
Sugar: 2.8g
Weight: 450g
Price: £2.25
Verdict: Considering this is a deep pan pizza and has loads of pepperoni on it, the sat fat content isn't that high and the '5+' sign means it'll last for 5 days in your fridge, so if you're after a long lasting choice - this is the pizza for you.
Asda Stonebake Hawaiian Pizza: 4/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 260
Fat: 8.6g
Saturates: N/A
Sugar: 3.1g
Weight: 627g
Price: £3.20
Verdict: This pizza is good value for money and is one all the family will like. Its fat content is the same as the Essentials ham and pineapple pizza from Waitrose but you get more for your money with this one.
Sainsbury’s Thin And Crispy Ham And Pineapple Pizza: 5/10
Per 100g - Cals: 233
Fat: 9.2g
Saturates: 3.6g
Sugar: 3.8g
Weight: 360g
Price: £2.40
Verdict: This is quick and easy, coming chilled rather than frozen, has a low calorie count and the pineapple and ham will really fill you up - a good choice.
Sainsbury’s Crispy Vegetable Supreme Pizza: 5/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 244
Fat: 10g
Saturates: 4g
Sugar: 4.5g
Weight: 345g
Price: £2.40
Verdict: This is the perfect choice for vegetarian families and all these vegetables will count towards your five-a-day. Not only does it have a reasonable price tag, but it takes just over 10 minutes to cook - a quick and easy dinner.
Sainsbury’s Deep And Loaded Chilli Beef Pizza: 6/10
Cals per 100g: 250
Fat: 7.7g
Saturates: 3.5g
Sugar: 3.1g
Weight: 488g
Price: £2.40
Verdict: This pizza is quite good all round as it has low fat and sugar content and the chilli beef will fill you up. Plus Sainbury's often have offers on this range of pizzas, so keep your eye out.
Waitrose Hand Stretched Thin And Crispy Ham And Pineapple Pizza: 6/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 207
Fat: 5.9g
Saturates: 3g
Sugar: 4.3g
Weight: 450g
Price: £4 Joint most expensive
Verdict: This has one of the lowest fat contents from all the ham and pineapple pizzas we looked at. Although this is on the pricey side at £4, its calorie content is low, so if you fancy splashing out then this is the one for you.
Asda Deep Pan Meat Feast Pizza: 7/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 260
Fat: 7.6g
Saturates: 3.9g
Sugar: 1.8g Joint lowest sugar
Weight: 420g
Price: £2.50
Verdict: With the joint lowest sugar figure (this whole pizza doesn't even contain 10% of your recommended daily sugar intake) and low sat fat content, this will fill you up and is still a healthy choice, especially if you're a meat lover.
Asda Deep Pan Chicken And Bacon Pizza: 7/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 246
Fat: 8.3g
Saturates: N/A
Sugar: 2.1g
Weight: 819g
Price: £3.20 Best value for money
Verdict: This pizza weighs 815g which makes it the best value for money and even though it's loaded with chicken and bacon, it still has quite a low fat content. Share it between all the family and that's your quick dinner done!
Essential Waitrose Thin And Crispy Cheese And Tomato Pizza: 8/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 251
Fat: 7.6g
Saturates: 5.8g
Sugar: 3.8g
Weight: 280g
Price: £2.74
Verdict: This is one of the most healthy plain cheese and tomato pizzas we could find - and its thin and crispy base means you won't have a huge carb comedown afterwards.
Tesco Deep Crust Chilli Beef Pizza: 8/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 280
Fat: 8.9g
Saturates: 3.9g
Sugar: 1.8g Joint lowest sugar
Weight: 460g
Price: £1.49
Verdict: This is a good healthy option for all the family with low sat fat - it also has really low sugar count - especially compared to the other chilli beef pizza from Sainsbury's. And at just £1.49, it makes a great mid-week meal.
Sainsbury’s Basics Cheese And Tomato Pizza: 9/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 287
Fat: 9.6g
Saturates: 3g
Sugar: 2g
Weight: 495g
Price: £1 Perfect if you're on a budget
Verdict: This is the most healthy cheese and tomato pizza we could find. Although the calorie count is quite high the fat, sat fat and sugars are really low and it's only £1! If margarita is your thing then this bargain pizza is your best pick.
Tesco Trattoria Verdi Ham And Pineapple Pizza: 9/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 195 2nd lowest calorie
Fat: 5.3g
Saturates: 3g
Sugar: 3g
Weight: 360g
Price: £1.49
Verdict: If you love ham and pineapple then this the most healthy one we could find - it has the lowest fat, sat fat, and sugar in all the Hawaiian pizzas we looked at. It's also great if you're on a budget and has the second lowest calories too - a good choice!
Pizza Express Pollo Pesto Pizza: 10/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 185 Lowest calories
Fat: 4.1g Lowest fat content
Saturates: 1.6g Lowest sat fat content
Sugar: 3.1g
Weight: 270g
Price: £4 Joint highest price
Verdict: This is one of the most healthy pizzas out there - it might be a bit pricey but if you fancy treating yourself then this is the one to go for. Low in fats, sugars and calories, and with loads of chicken to make sure you're full, it's the perfect healthy-eating dinner.
Tesco Deep Crust BBQ Chicken Pizza: 10/10
Per 100g -
Cals: 265
Fat: 5.5g
Saturates: 2.3g
Sugar: 2.9g
Weight: 453g
Price: £2
Verdict: This is by far the most healthy pizza we found, it's got the lowest calories as well as really low fat content - and it's only £2. Perfect for all the family, and healthy as well!