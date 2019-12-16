Party food: best and worst for your diet revealed!

Party food is one of the best things about this time of year, but what about the calories? We put the most popular canapés to the test!
With party season in full swing and the canapés and fizz flowing, sticking to your diet can be tricky. Party food is one of the best things about this time of year, and with more and more tasty offerings available in the supermarket, we’re spoilt for choice! But what about those pesky calories? Wouldn’t it be nice to avoid ruining our diets and still get our party food fix?
To make it easier we’ve rounded-up and rated 20 of the most popular savoury party foods, so you know which ones to fill your plate with and which ones to avoid.
To keep our findings fair we’ve listed the nutritional information per canapé. How well did your favourite rate? Did the results shock you? Let us know in our comments section below!
Asda Eat Hot or Cold Chinese Chicken Skewers
Rating for calorie-counters: 1/10
Cal: 139kcal
Fat: 1.7g
Sat fat: 0.5g
Sugar: 7.2g
Salt: 1.4g
Price: £2.38 for 8
While these do have the convenience factor of not having to necessarily heat them up, these chicken skewers are the least healthy option in terms of calories.
Tesco Frozen Mozzarella Sticks & Cream Cheese Bites
Rating for calorie-counters: 1/10
Cal: 115kcal
Fat: 7g
Sat fat: 3g
Sugar: 2g
Salt: 0.3g
Price: £2 for 12
With a double dose of cheese it's no wonder that these aren't the healthiest party canapé. These are high in calories, fat and saturated fat, so definitely not ones to choose if you're on a diet.
Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Mini Salmon Wellingtons
Rating for calorie-counters: 2/10
Cal: 92kcal
Fat: 6.5g
Sat fat: 3.7g
Sugar: 0.6g
Salt: 0.2g
Price: £4 for 12
An interesting twist on the classic beef wellington, however what these canapés offer in sophistication they lack in nutritional value. We recommend limiting these to just one per party, if not leaving them on the supermarket shelf.
Sainsbury’s Duck Spring Rolls
Rating for calorie-counters: 2/10
Cal: 81kcal
Fat: 4.6g
Sat fat: 0.6g
Sugar: 1.7g
Salt: 0.1g
Price: £2.25 for 10
Delicious and great value for money, these duck rolls from Sainsbury's are ideal if you are throwing a party on a budget. Not so great if you're on a diet though, with such a high level of calories and fat content.
Tesco Mini Garlic Kiev
Rating for calorie-counters: 2.5/10
Cal: 75kcal
Fat: 4.1g
Sat fat: 0.9g
Sugar: 0.3g
Salt: 0.2g
Price: £3 for 10
Chicken kievs are a family staple and these mini versions from Tesco make for the perfect party snack. There is a huge amount of fat in them though, so they are not the ones to stockpile.
Tesco Finest Frozen Pork Cocktail Sausages in Bacon
Rating for calorie-counters: 3/10
Cal: 70kcal
Fat: 5.6g
Sat fat: 2.0g
Sugar: 0.2g
Salt: 0.4g
Price: £3.50 for 10
Pigs in blankets are a family favourite at any time of the year, but in particular around Christmas. These frozen pork cocktail sausages in bacon are high in calories and fat though. We would limit ourselves to just one per party.
Iceland Party Salmon and Chicken Fillet Parcels
Rating for calorie-counters: 3.5/10
Cal: 65kcal for salmon / 54kcal for chicken
Fat: 3.8g for salmon / 2.6g for chicken
Sat fat: 1.8g for salmon / 1.5g for chicken
Sugar: 0.5g for salmon / 0.6g for chicken
Salt: 0.1g for salmon / 0.1g for chicken
Price: £2 for 12
Salmon with a dill sauce and chicken with a garlic mushroom sauce parcels are party pleasers. Although the salmon options are ones to avoid if you're counting your calories this December.
Tesco Finest Chicken Pyramids with Satay Dip
Rating for calorie-counters: 3.5/10
Cal: 65kcal
Fat: 3g
Sat fat: 1g
Sugar: 1g
Salt: 0.2g
Price: £4 for 10
Without a doubt these are one of the tastiest canapés in our list, but if you're on a diet they're not the best option. Marinated in coconut curry, these are definitely not ones to fill your trolley with.
Heston Mini Fish Pie
Rating for calorie-counters: 4/10
Cal: 64kcal
Fat: 3.5g
Sat fat: 1.6g
Sugar: 0.8g
Salt: 0.1g
Price: £6.99 for 12 at Waitrose
With salmon, smoked haddock and pea shoots, these are one of the most expensive party canapés in our round up and if you want to impress your guests then they are the perfect option. However, they're not the healthiest and are not suitable for kids with the added vermouth.
Waitrose Indian Snacks
Rating for calorie-counters: 5/10
Cal: 63kcal
Fat: 3.2g
Sat fat: 0.3g
Sugar: 1.1g
Salt: 0.05g
Price: £3.99 for 12
With the choice of vegetable samosas, onion bhajis and spinach and dhal pakoras, this Indian snack selection is a crowd pleaser. It is also good value for money and not the worst party food option in terms of calories.
Waitrose Mini Mozzarella & Tomato Pizzas
Rating for calorie-counters: 5/10
Cal: 61kcal
Fat: 2.3g
Sat fat: 1.2g
Sugar: 0.7g
Salt: 0.1g
Price: £2.99 for 12
A favourite with the whole family, these mini pizzas are a party must-have. Why not try chopping up some vegetables to add on top to boost the nutritional value too?
Sainsbury’s Camembert & Cranberry Parcels
Rating for calorie-counters: 6/10
Cal: 55kcal
Fat: 3.4g
Sat fat: 1.4g
Sugar: 0.6g
Salt: 0.1g
Price: £3 for 10
Camembert is usually associated with unhealthy foods, but these mini parcels sit on the healthier side of our round up. Plus, they're a safe option as we have yet to meet anyone who doesn't like the cranberry and camembert combination.
Asda Jalapeno Stuffed Peppers
Rating for calorie-counters: 6/10
Cal: 54kcal
Fat: 3.3g
Sat fat: 1.5g
Sugar: 0.7g
Salt: 0.1g
Price: £2.38 for 8
One of the healthiest vegetarian options in our round-up, Asda's Jalapeno Stuffed Peppers are a great party option and score well on the calorie front.
Iceland Chippy Style Chicken Strips
Rating for calorie-counters: 7/10
Cal: 51kcal
Fat: 3.3g
Sat fat: 1,3g
Sugar: 0.2g
Salt: 0.2g
Price: £3 for 18
These will go down a treat with the kids and they're very light on the purse. We intend to buy these in bulk for the party season.
Sainsbury’s Thai Vegetable Moneybags
Rating for calorie-counters: 7/10
Cal: 50kcal
Fat: 3g
Sat fat: 1.4g
Sugar: 0.5g
Salt: 0.3g
Price: £3 for 10
Parcels of Thai red curry-style vegetables make for the perfect party snack and are low in saturated fat, sugar and salt, so they're perfect if you are trying to stick to your diet throughout the festive season.
Iceland Party Crispy Crouton Prawns
Rating for calorie-counters: 7/10
Cal: 50kcal
Fat: 3.3g
Sat fat: 1.5g
Sugar: 0.3g
Salt: 0.2g
Price: £2 for 12
Small, bite-size prawn pieces are the perfect party food in our opinion. Easy to eat whilst stood up at your party, low in calories and incredibly tasty, not to mention great value for money - what more could you ask for?
Asda Mini Hot Dogs
Rating for calorie-counters: 8/10
Cal: 49kcal
Fat: 3.3g
Sat fat: 1.5g
Sugar: 0.3g
Salt: 0.2g
Price: £2.38 for 12
These are a clear winner with the kids and fortunately, they are low in fat, sugar and salt, so they won't ruin your diet either.
Waitrose Chicken Chilli Blinis
Rating for calorie-counters: 8/10
Cal: 44kcal
Fat: 2g
Sat fat: 0.5g
Sugar: 0.7g
Salt: 0.1g
Price: £5.99 for 12
A play on the classic blini, these chicken with sweet chilli sauce canapés have the surprise factor and they fair pretty well on the nutritional front as well - although, they're not so friendly on your purse.
Waitrose Beef Yorkshire Puddings
Rating for calorie-counters: 9/10
Cal: 35kcal
Fat: 1.3g
Sat fat: 0.3g
Sugar: 0.9g
Salt: 0.1g
Price: £5.99 for 12
Again, these aren't the cheapest, but they are incredibly tasty and score highly if you're watching what you eat. Plus these mini Yorkshire puddings filled with beef, horseradish and crème fraiche have the wow factor to impress your guests.
Tesco Frozen Filo Prawns
Rating for calorie-counters: 10/10
Cal: 30kcal
Fat: 1.3g
Sat fat: 0.6g
Sugar: 0.2g
Salt: 0.1g
Price: £1 for 12
Prawns wrapped in feather light filo pastry make for the least calorific party canapés. Add a low fat sweet chilli sauce and dig in.
