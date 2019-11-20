Best Pasta Sauces: The best and worst revealed

It's a quick and easy dinner, but is your choice pasta sauce as healthy as you think?

Pasta and sauce is a quick and easy meal to make for the whole family, but which shop-bought pasta sauces are best pasta sauces to go for if you’re on a calorie-counting diet?

From Loyd Grossman’s Tomato & Chargrilled Vegetables to Sainsbury’s Basic Tomato, we’ve put together a list of the most popular pasta sauces to the test. With the help of nutritionist Dr Sana Khan, we’ve rated them for you from worst to best in terms of calories, so you can easily see which ones will keep your calorie intake at its lowest.

Dr Sana Khan says, “Although I am not a fan of preservative rich pasta sauces and would always recommend making a home made one instead, if I had to choose one I would choose the Asda Tomato and Chunky Vegetable sauce.

“From a nutritional perspective, the salt and sugar content isn’t as high as some of the others. I would give this sauce a rating of 7/10 for someone who is on a weight loss programme. The good thing is that often with pasta sauces, portion size isn’t huge.”

