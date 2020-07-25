We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rebel Wilson showed off her incredible three-stone weight loss, posting a picture of herself in a stylish jumpsuit on Instagram yesterday.

The Aussie actress, 40, is reported to have shed around two stone and eight pounds after undergoing a fitness transformation in January.

Rebel posed with a beautiful sunset backdrop, wearing a flattering black jumpsuit – and fans were quick to comment on her slimmer look and stylish outfit choice. She also shared the picture on her Instagram Stories, captioning it ‘werking this jumpsuit to the max’.

‘You look fantastic! Mentally and physically strong. Amazing inspiration! 😊’ wrote one fan, while another said, ‘Stunningly Beautiful’. The post has clocked up over 100K likes – and counting.

It’s thought that Rebel Wilson has been following the Mayr Method to get in shape.

A source told People, “It’s an approach that eliminates food intolerances, reduces sugar, encourages eating whole foods slowly, boosts the immune system and reduces inflammation.”

“She exercises with a personal trainer up to six times a week, goes on walks and is trying to up her protein intake nutritionally.

“I know she’s also been working on conquering her emotional eating patterns of behaviour.”

Maximilian Schubert, the medical director of VivaMayr, told NBC’s Today that the Mayr diet is all about gut health.

He said, “The main idea behind this if people have a healthy gut system and healthy digestive system, then they are going to have a holistic approach of health.”