Discover your Chinese horoscope and find out what your spiritual animal says about you.

Every year in the Chinese calendar is named after one of 12 animals which represent different Chinese horoscopes.

There are lots of different stories about how each year came to be named after the animals, but the most common is the story of a great race across a river that took place many, many years ago, after the animals argued over who was the best.

As the 12 animals assembled on the riverbank it was clear that the ox was by far the strongest swimmer. Knowing this the cunning rat climbed onto his back and rested for the whole race. Just as the ox was about to win the rat jumped off, onto the riverbank, and claimed victory.

The years were then named after all the animals according to where they finished in the race. 2020 is the year of the rat, 2019 was the year of the pig, 2018 is the year of the dog and 2017 was the year of the rooster.

The order is:

1. Rat

2. Ox

3. Tiger

4. Rabbit

5. Dragon

6. Snake

7. Horse

8. Sheep

9. Monkey

10. Rooster

11. Dog

12. Pig

Like Western horoscopes, Chinese horoscopes say you will have certain traits depending on when you were born, but instead of the signs changing every month, the Chinese horoscope animal signs change once a year.

Chinese horoscopes: Dog

Chinese horoscopes: Dog (1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Good traits: Like a good pet, those born in the year of the Dog are loyal and affectionate. They’re friendly and have a strong sense of what’s fair, but they’re also open-minded and listen to other people’s opinions.

Bad traits:Some say that the Dog’s sense of justice makes them seem like they’re always on their moral high-horse and are judgmental. They’re worriers by nature and can be stubborn too.

Dogs in a relationship: Dogs can be shy about new relationships. They’ll wait until they’re sure the other person is interested before pursuing. Dogs often form a friendship with their ideal partner, which gradually develops into a relationship. The relationships tend to be balanced and straightforward, but Dogs are worriers and create problems with their emotional insecurity.

Famous people born in the Year of the Dog: Naomi Campbell, Cher, Billie Piper and Sharon Stone.

Corresponding Western horoscope: Libra

Chinese horoscopes: Tiger

Chinese horoscopes: Tiger (1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010)

Good traits: The Tiger is an unpredictable and exciting creature, people born in this year share these traits and they’re also compassionate, affectionate and sincere. They can be rebellious and impulsive, but at the same time they’re inspiring.

Bad traits: The Tiger’s impulsiveness also makes them reckless and short-tempered. They can be impatient and they don’t like it when they don’t get their own way.

Tigers in a relationship: Tigers are passionate and likely to have intense crushes. As leaders, Tigers like to dominate relationships and only respond well to people they respect. Tigers are completely honest about their feelings and expect the same from a relationship – so no game-playing here! Tigers get bored easily and like to mix things up, so it is common for them to be married more than once.

Famous people born in the Year of the Tiger: Marilyn Monroe, Terry Wogan, Victoria Beckham, Lady Gaga, Robert Pattinson, Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, Philip Schofield, Demi Moore, and Lionel Ritchie.

Corresponding Western horoscope: Aquarius

Chinese horoscopes: Rat

Chinese horoscopes: Rat (1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008)

Good traits: Rats are hardworking and have an eye for detail. They’re charming and charismatic, believe in their convictions and are disciplined. They are often leaders and pioneers and a symbol of good luck in Chinese horoscopes.

Bad traits: But the rat can be ruthless. They’re not willing to compromise and can be selfish. They can also be cruel and bossy, not letting anyone stand in the way of their ambitions.

Rats in a relationship: Rats’ extrovert and charming nature makes them very attractive to the opposite sex, and they find themselves having no trouble getting into relationships. They do have the tendency to be seduced by the excitement of danger, which can lead to troubled love lives. Rats are romantic and fall in love easily and, once in a good relationship, are loyal and can play the role of both best friend and ideal lover. Once settled, a Rat enjoys the company of a small group of friends and picks a partner with close family ties.

Famous people born in the Year of the Rat: William Shakespeare, Prince Charles, Judy Finnigan, Cameron Diaz, Carol McGiffin, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jonathan Ross, Hugh Grant and Scarlett Johansson.

Corresponding Western horoscope: Sagittarius

Chinese horoscopes: Ox

Chinese horoscopes: Ox (1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009):

Good traits:You’ll be able to depend on the ox to be hardworking and steady. They tend to be patient and methodical, keeping calm under pressure. But at the same time, they are ambitious and will strive hard to reach their goals.

Bad traits: One of the main reasons why the ox is so hardworking is because of their stubbornness and narrow-mindeness – once they set their sights on their goals, there’s no stopping them, no matter who or what gets in their way. They’re not willing to compromise. They can also be materialistic at times.

Oxes in a relationship: Oxes are looking for a stable, traditional relationship. It will take them a long time to find the right partner, and they won’t settle for anything less than perfect, as they hate change. Oxes don’t believe in expressing their love in words and much prefer showing their feelings through gestures and actions. Oxes aren’t that flirty and once they find the right partner are honest and faithful and willing to settle down.

Famous people born in the Year of the Ox: Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep, Princess Diana, Barack Obama, Keira Knightley, Lily Allen, Margaret Thatcher, Walt Disney and Leona Lewis.

Corresponding Western horoscope: Capricorn

Chinese horoscopes: Rabbit

Chinese horoscopes: Rabbit (1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)

Good traits: People born in the year of the Rabbit are gracious, kind, friendly and have beautiful manners. They’re not as stubborn as some of the other signs and although they’re very confident, they’re also compassionate enough to think of other people’s needs. Rabbits are great perfectionists with a real eye for detail.

Bad traits: Rabbits can be a little superficial at times and care about appearances. They don’t like big social gatherings and can get flustered and stressed by anything competitive, preferring calmer situations. Rabbits may be overly cautious and it’s not hard to make them cry!

Rabbits in a relationship: Despite seeming aloof on the outside, Rabbits are romantic and caring in a relationship. Rabbits are also realistic about love and don’t let themselves get carried away, so it may take a Rabbit time to settle with a long-term partner. They hate confrontation and do anything they can to avoid it. Rabbits need an affectionate partner who is loving and attentive and as a sensitive sign of the Chinese zodiac, don’t react well to selfishness.

Famous people born in the Year of the Rabbit: John Cleese Whitney Houston, Jamie Oliver, David Beckham, Russell Brand, Peter Andre, Sting and Drew Barrymore.

Corresponding Western horoscope: Pisces

Chinese horoscopes: Dragon

Chinese horoscopes: Dragon (1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Good traits: Dragons are proud creatures and those born in the year of the dragon share this. They have lots of energy and are enthusiastic and loyal to those they care about. They’re good at making decisions and stick to them, meaning they’ll make great leaders.

Bad traits: For all their leadership skills, Dragons can be too bossy, aggressive and arrogant. They can upset the people they care about by demanding too much from them.

Dragons in a relationship: Dragons are fiercely independent and don’t like being tied down in relationships. They will often hesitate to commit fully to a partner. However, Dragons can be very direct and know what they want, so when they meet the right person and make the commitment they are unlikely to ever leave. Dragons like to be the centre of attention and expect this in a relationship as well. Never ones to conform, Dragons hate rules so they tend to need a relaxed relationship free of over-dependency!

Famous people born in the Year of the Dragon:

Joan of Arc, Calista Flockhart, Colin Farrell, Courteney Cox, Cliff Richard, Tom Jones, Sandra Bullock, Russell Crowe and Sigmund Freud.

Corresponding Western horoscope: Aries

Chinese horoscopes: Snake

Chinese horoscopes: Snake (1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Good traits: In nature, snakes have a bad reputation, but those born in the year of the Snake have many good qualities like gracefulness and ambition. They are said to be wise and creative and have the calmness and patience to think things through thoroughly before acting on them.

Bad traits: Snakes are bad at communicating their feelings and can be selfish too. They find it hard to trust people and are prone to withdrawing completely and becoming loners.

Snakes in a relationship: Male Snakes tend to be very charming, while female Snakes are very alluring and sexy. While relationships are not always high priority for Snakes, once they enter into them they can be very jealous and possessive. They tend to over-analyze situations and even when a relationship is over can still be quite obsessive. Snakes are not outwardly emotional or great communicators and they choose a partner based on more than looks. Snakes are very loving and affectionate in relationships and need plenty of reassurance. Craving security, Snakes are best suited to trusting and romantic people. They don’t handle rejection well and it takes a Snake a very long time to recover from a broken relationship.

Famous people born in the Year of the Snake: Picasso, Gandhi, Kim Basinger, Bob Dylan, Audrey Hepburn, Tony Blair, Liz Hurley, Brad Pitt, Orlando Bloom, JFK, Ronan Keating, and Coleen Nolan.

Corresponding Western horoscope: Taurus

Chinese horoscope: Horse

Chinese horoscopes: Horse (1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Good traits: Horses are cheery and popular because of their wittiness and intelligence. They’re clever and open-minded and like nothing better than a good natter. Free-spirits, Horses seek enjoyment and pleasure from life. They’re the sign of happiness in Chinese horoscopes.

Bad traits: People born in the year of the Horse have a tendency to be nervous and rude. Although they’re generally intelligent, they can be gullible and fickle. They’re usually unreliable and fall in and out of love easily.

Horses in a relationship: Horses make great lovers and are charming and affectionate. They have infectious personalities and are never short of attention from the opposite sex. Horses do tend to fall in love quickly and are apt to be impatient with matters of the heart. They find it hard to commit to relationships, often craving variety and preferring to play the field. When they are in love, they will spoil their partner rotten.

Famous people born in the Year of the Horse: Clint Eastwood, James Dean, Harrison Ford, Paul McCartney, Gordon Ramsay, Rolf Harris, Aretha Franklin, Cherie Blair, and Katie Price.

Corresponding Western horoscope: Gemini

Chinese horoscope: Goat

Chinese horoscopes: Goat (1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Good traits: Goat have a bad reputation for following the crowd, but those born in the year of the goat are actually very creative and artistic. They have great people skills and are sympathetic and sincere, although they can also be quite shy. They are quietly calm and very easy going, always happy to go with the flow. Sheep are very caring and like to keep the peace.

Bad traits: Goat can be moody and indecisive, they also worry too much and always think the worst. This dreary outlook means they’re often a little bit pessimistic. They like to give off a tough exterior to hide their inner feelings.

Goat in a relationship: Goat don’t like to be alone. They are big on family and like to be surrounded by children and relatives. Goat make excellent long-term lovers, and work hard on their relationships to make sure they’re loving and happy. They are real suckers for romance and need lots of affection and reassurance. With a gentle and caring nature it’s hard to resist them.

Chinese horoscopes: Monkey

Chinese horoscopes: Monkey (1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Good traits: Monkeys are born entertainers! They love being centre of attention and can be mischievous and very clever. With great minds for plotting and problem-solving, Monkeys are resourceful and give excellent advice. They make great bosses and enjoy leading others. They’re also good at motivating people and are always polite and friendly.

Bad traits: Because of their determination to achieve their goals, Monkeys can be a bit thick-skinned and oblivious to other people at times. They have a tendency to be a bit self-centred and vain, and their outward confidence may be a little overbearing to the other signs of the Chinese zodiac.

Monkeys in a relationship: Monkeys are fun-loving people who use humour to attract the object of their affection. They have a tendency to be promiscuous and flirtatious and are attracted to the excitement of romance. Monkeys find it difficult to commit and can be unpredictable in the early stages of a relationship. Once committed however, Monkeys are the most loyal of all the signs and attach themselves to their partner fully. They can be very open about their feelings so expect a real roller-coaster of emotions. Because of this, a Monkey’s perfect partner will be open-minded and not overly sensitive.

Famous people born in the Year of the Monkey: Kerry Katona, Kylie Minogue, Richard Madeley, Tom Hanks, Diana Ross, Rod Stewart and Elizabeth Taylor.

Corresponding Western horoscope: Leo

Chinese horoscopes: Rooster

Chinese horoscopes: Rooster (1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005,2015)

Good traits: Roosters are real perfectionists! Immaculately turned out, they’re neat, organised and well-groomed. Highly sociable, they love entertaining and have lots of friends. Confident, outgoing and independent characters, Roosters are great decision-makers and have an easy-going but methodical outlook on life.

Bad traits: Because the Rooster is such a perfectionist, they can’t stand to see things done in any way but their own, and can be very critical because of this. Their strong opinions can grate on other people, but they do listen to other peoples’ complaints. Roosters are good at hiding their real feelings and can be hard nuts to crack.

Roosters in a relationship: Roosters are very practical and approach love like a challenge or a responsibility. They enjoy playing the field, but secretly are looking for a potential long-term partner. They’re very clear with their emotions – they either like you or they don’t. Roosters find it hard to express their emotions and feelings, but underneath their tough exterior is a kind and caring partner. Although their bluntness may cause the odd argument, Roosters are devoted to their chosen partner, who is ideally not too sensitive!

Famous people born in the Year of the Rooster: Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Sarah Harding, Fern Britton, Mariah Carey, Michael Caine, Joan Collins, Melanie Griffith, Goldie Hawn and Dolly Parton.

Corresponding Western horoscope: Virgo

Chinese horoscopes: Pig

Chinese horoscopes: Pig (1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007,2019)

Good traits: You can depend on a pig for being hardworking and trustworthy. They’re very passionate about what they believe in, but always think about their actions and how it will affect other people. They’re friendly and thoughtful and stay calm under pressure. Pigs are dependable, caring and great listeners. They form strong friendships and often put others’ needs before their own.

Bad traits: Because pigs have so many friends they can rely on others too much and forget about themselves! They can be rather gullible and easily led. Pigs are also guilty of being a bit miserable and often thinking the worst. They have a rather bossy streak and can be quite competitive at times.

Pigs in a relationship: Pigs are dreamers and real romantics. They tend to believe in ‘the one’ and will hunt around and try to find that perfect partner. They can be a little bit naive and idealistic which can lead to disappointment when expectations aren’t met. Pigs have a very trusting nature which means they can be taken advantage of when it comes to relationships. Once a Pig is in a meaningful relationship they’re very romantic and affectionate but paradoxically hate to feel trapped.

Famous people born in the Year of the Pig: Cheryl Cole, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Amanda Holden, Steven Spielberg, Dannii Minogue, Emma Thompson, Jon Snow, Elton John, Lorraine Kelly, Gary Barlow and Simon Cowell.

Corresponding Western horoscope: Scorpio