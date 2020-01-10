8 reasons why bearded men make the best partners

If you're a fan of a man with a beard you've come to the right place.

Bearded men really do make the best partners, and not just because you can groom them to your heart’s content.

We’ve always felt that those bearded folk make cracking other halves, and now it’s official!

A new study has revealed that women are more attracted to men with beards – because facial hair made men seem more physically and socially dominant.

Researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia showed 919 women, between the ages of 18 and 70, 30 images of three different men. The results showed the hairier the man’s face the more attractive the women scored the photo.

A similar study was published in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology, where women voted men with beards as more attractive and better potential boyfriends. Out of the 8,500 women who were surveyed, every single woman voted the men more attractive four weeks after shaving. Another recent survey looking at which attributes women go for in a partner, discovered that 26 per cent prefer their men with facial hair as opposed to a smooth face. And we quite agree!

So if you’re firmly in the ‘love beards’ camp, here are 8 reasons why we wouldn’t swap our bearded other half for anyone!

Reason 1: They’re just so damn manly

Ok, so we might be stating the obviously but it’s seriously true – men with beards just look (and act!) so manly, and if you’re all for a man’s man then a beard is the way forward.

Reason 2: You can groom them – result!

Buy them a little beard comb and watch them go! Men with beards just love to be groomed and luckily enough, we love to groom them too (but only because we want to have control over the way they look. Plus it’s one step closer to female world domination… a step too far?!)

Reason 3: A beard takes years off (and has health benefits too!)

Smack a beard on your man and you’ve taken years off his age. Facial hair means less wrinkles, less spots and of course, no more harsh shaving rash. Beards have also been said to help with allergies, stopping pollen or dust entering your nose and respiratory system and helping protect your man’s skin when it comes to sun exposure.

Reason 4: They look more and more like your dog every day – if you’re into that sort of thing…

Have you recently noticed that your husband is starting to look more and more like your pet dog? It’s probably the beard! They do say that owners end up looking like their dogs and a beard is one step closer to a statement becoming reality.

Reason 5: If they pop on a check shirt, you’ve got yourself a Lumberjack (fantasy come true!)

Hands up if you’re a fan of the Lumberjack look? Even if you’re not, get your bearded partner to pop on a check shirt and have a jolly good old chuckle at his remarkable resemblance to a fairy tale legend.

Reason 6: They become the centre of most conversations, only when you want them to be of course

If they’ve got one epic beard you’ve got yourself a conversation starter right there. Take your bearded hubby or boyfriend along to work dos and family get together and watch those awkward moments fade away.

Reason 7: They’re celeb trendy

Beards are SO in. You might not know it but your bearded fellow is very on trend right now, just like these celeb hunks!

Reason 8: Poldark

Just. Poldark.