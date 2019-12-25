7 undeniable reasons why men with hairy chests make the best partners

Nothing screams 'all man' quite like a hairy chest.

If you’ve ever harboured secret fantasies about running your fingers along a fluffy torso – it’s officially time to confess those feelings, it’s widely thought that actually hairy chested men make good partners.

Just like the super follicles that make these men so special, our love affair with hairy chests is ever-growing.

So whether you have a hairy fella in your life, or you’re seriously considering finding one, here are all the undeniable reasons why hairy chested men make good partners and why when it comes to chests – the hairier the better!

7 reasons why hairy chested men make good partners

1. They’re rough and ready for a spot of Tarzan meets Jane role-play



Who needs Ann Summers when you and your hairy man can play king and queen of the jungle any time you like?

Your ‘haven’t worn since 2001’ leopard print number + his au natural pecs = a whole lotta sexy!

2. They’ll keep you toasty – whatever the weather



While political parties are bleating on about slashing heating bills, you can only give a knowing smile.

After all, who needs fixed energy prices when you can cosy up to your very own portable heater?

3. They’re the human equivalent of the Duracell bunny



Hairy = high in testosterone, the hormone that powers your man’s sex drive.

Our translation? Tufty chests lead to more tumble sessions between the sheets.

We feel a When Harry Met Sally moment coming on!

4. They do things their own way



According to one survey, a whopping 90 per cent of men are manscaping – in other words, waving goodbye to their body hair.

The hairy-chested man’s response to this metrosexual trend? A defiant ruffle of their chest beard.

5. They’re smoking hot



Aidan Turner, Bradley Cooper, Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhall, Hugh Jackman and Pierce Brosnan are just some of the male celebs embracing what evolution gave them – a chest full of deliciously strokeable hair. Mmmm.

6. They can totally relate to your shaving struggles



Few things are as real as a woman’s daily battles with a shaver. Those Venus Gillette adverts with smooth-legged wonder women skipping along the beach have a lot to answer for.

The reality is a whole lot closer to a blunt Bic, copious squirts of shower gel in place of shaving foam and the kind of arm-busting workout normally reserved for the gym.

The good news is that with a hairy man at your side offering nods of sympathy when your stubble-lined pins make their first outing, everything becomes more bearable.

7. They’re super smart



According to science, men with hairy chests are the perfect combination of brains AND brawn.

In fact, one study of 117 Mensa members (who have an IQ of at least 140) found that they have a tendency to have thick body hair. We’re convinced!

