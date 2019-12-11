Andrea McLean reveals she’s been attending marriage counselling after a ‘bumpy year’

Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean has revealed she’s been going to counselling sessions alongside her husband Nick Feeney.

Speaking on the daytime TV show, Andrea McLean praised counselling sessions and revealed that the sessions has helped with ‘communication’ before problems have started to arise. She also revealed that her relationship with Nick is ‘great’ as a result of the sessions.

Andrea addressed the stigma around counselling, noting that many people still believe that there has to be something ‘wrong’ with a relationship in order to go to marriage counselling.

She said, “A lot of people think going to counselling means there is problem in your relationship, but if you go before there is a problem and learn to communicate – because 99 per cent of all problems are communication.”

“So you learn, ‘Why does someone react in that way?’ Nick and I have been going to counselling for five months or so, and when I tell friends they go ‘Oh, is everything alright?’”

The presenter reassured everyone that their marriage was still strong, adding, “Everything is great! But we want to make sure – as we work together as well – how can we communicate so we see each other as husband and wife and not just business partners?”

Andrea didn’t go into detail about the nature of the sessions, but she said that she felt like a weight had been lifted, saying, “You realise what you’re lugging around. You don’t realise you’re lugging everything with you.”

Andrea McLean and Nick Feeney have been married since 2017, after dating for around four years. The couple met after a blind date set up by Loose Women makeup artist, Donna May Clitheroe.

Their wedding was attended by Loose Women favourites such as Stacey Solomon, Nadia Sawalha, Linda Robson and Saira Khan.