Tennis legend Andy Murray has opened up about the effects of his hip injury, including how it put a strain on his marriage.

In January, Andy Murray revealed that the Australian Open might be the final tournament of his career, after suffering lots of pain from “a severely damaged hip”.

As a result of his injury, Andy had to take some time away from tennis and he admitted that this left him ‘feeling down’ and had an impact on his relationship with wife Kim.

Speaking to The Times, he said, “I was pretty down, that’s for sure. It was a really tough period for me because it wasn’t so much the actual injury itself.”

He added, “Being injured can be frustrating, but the issue that I had was with me every single day, sleeping and walking. It wasn’t just I hit a serve and my arm hurt. This woke me up in the night. It was bad. I don’t know if the children noticed because when I’m with them I’m always trying to put on a brave face, but my wife definitely. It put a lot of strain on our relationship, just because I was down all the time.”

Despite all of this, Andy said that Kim was ‘brilliant’ at dealing with his emotions. He explained, “I would probably be quite selfish, just in terms of thinking about myself and how I’m feeling all the time and not actually realising the impact that has on all the people around me.

“I was, like, ‘You don’t know what it’s like. You don’t know what it is that I’m feeling.’ I probably didn’t take into consideration what that was doing to everyone around me.”

Andy Murray and Kim Sears met in 2005, and they married in Andy’s hometown, Dunblane in 2015. They have three children together, three-year-old Sophia, two-year-old Edie, and son Teddy who was born in October.

Andy also addressed his new Amazon documentary, which looks at his comeback and will be released soon.

He said, “I see a little of this in the documentary. Some bits of it are quite hard for me to watch. It had an impact on the team, and my physio’s family as well. He’ll be disappointed and sad each time he goes home that he’s not been able to fix my hip, that I’m still in pain or I’ve had a rough day.”