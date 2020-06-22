Angelina Jolie reveals why split from Brad Pitt was ‘healing’ for children

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Angelina Jolie has spoken out about her split from Brad Pitt.

The Hollywood actress split from the Ocean’s 11 star back in 2016, after an 11-year relationship and two years of marriage.

During their time together the couple welcomed three children, 14-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, while Brad also adopted the Maleficent star’s three adopted adopted children, 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax and 15-year-old Zahara.

However, Angelina filed from divorce from the actor back in 2016, with her lawyer making a statement at the time, saying, “This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time.”

In the time since, Seven actor Brad, who has recently been seen getting close to ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, has opened up about his battle with alcohol, crediting Guardians of the Galaxy star Bradley Cooper for supporting him in getting sober and abstaining from alcohol since his split from Angelina.

And now, four year after their divorce, Angelina has revealed the reason why she split from the star was to protect the “wellbeing” of her children.

“I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision,” she revealed in an interview with Vogue India. “I continue to focus on their healing.”

Speaking about how she protects her children from the world’s attention, Angelina added, “Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”

Just months ago, the star gave a heartbreaking update about her daughters in a personal essay she wrote for Time to mark International Women’s Day.

“I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter [Zahara],” revealed the award-winning actress, “and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery”.

“I have watched my daughters care for one another,” she added. “My youngest daughter [Vivienne] studied the nurses with her sister, and then assisted the next time.

“I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love”.