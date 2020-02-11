Anna Faris confirms engagement with adorable photo showing off sparkler

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Anna Faris has finally confirmed her engagement to fiancé Michael Barrett.

News of the actress’s engagement was revealed last month by her Mom co-star Allison Janney.

Allison, who plays Anna’s mum in the sitcom, confirmed her co-star’s engagement news weeks ago when she attended an LA film premiere.

“I know she’s been engaged for a long time,” she told USWeekly of her on-screen daughter.

“I kept it very quiet, I’ll have you know! “ she continued, adding, “so, I celebrated with them a long time ago”.

She also said that she didn’t know Anna was set to engaged, explaining, “I didn’t know he was going to propose, but I saw the ring one day”.

But now the Friends actress has confirmed the news herself with an adorable photo.

Anna shared a photo with her over two million followers revealing that she had welcomed close friend, American Pie actor Jason Biggs to her podcast Unqualified.

The star posted a snap of herself hugging Jason while she placed her left hand across his chest.

And fans were treated to a glimpse of the actress’s gorgeous engagement ring.

The Scary Movie star fuelled engagement rumours months ago when she was seen with a ring on her left hand, but this is the first time she has shared photos with fans.

However, Mom co-star Allison revealed that the actress and her fiancé Michael have been engaged for a while.

The news comes just months after Anna’s ex-husband Chris Pratt tied the knot with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine.

The Avengers star, who shared seven-year-old son Jack with Anna, took to Instagram back in June to confirm his lovely nuptials news.

Anna split from the Guardians of the Galaxy actor back in 2017, with the pair writing in a Twitter statement, ‘We are sad to announce we are legally separating.

‘We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.’

‘Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,’ they continued.

‘We still love each other and will always cherish our time together. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt.’