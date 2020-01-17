Anna Faris engaged to Michael Barrett, co-star Allison Janney confirms

Anna Faris is engaged!

The Hollywood actress is reportedly engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett after her Mom co-star Allison Janney confirmed it.

Allison plays Anna’s mother in sitcom Mom and the pair are said to have a close relationship, with Allison taking on a maternal role for the actress.

And she has now confirmed that Anna has been engaged to Michael for ‘a long time’.

While at a movie premiere in LA, the actress told UsWeekly, “I know she’s been engaged for a long time.

“I kept it very quiet, I’ll have you know! “ she continued, adding, “so, I celebrated with them a long time ago”.

She revealed that she had no idea that Anna was set to engaged, explaining, “I didn’t know he was going to propose, but I saw the ring one day.

“I went into her room to work on lines,” she continued, “and then I was like, “What is that ring on your finger?” … I think she was waiting for everyone to notice. “Oh, that’s it,” and then … yeah, it was fun”.

Anna fuelled engagement rumours back in November when she was seen out and about with a diamond ring on her left hand ring finger.

And now Allison has confirmed that she has in fact been for a while.

The engagement news comes just seven months after Anna’s ex-husband Chris Pratt remarried again.

The Avengers actor tied the knot with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine back in June, taking to Instagram to announce their happy news.

Anna was married to the Guardians of the Galaxy star for nine years and the duo share seven-year-old son Jack together.

They pair confirmed their separation back in 2017, writing in a statement on Twitter, ‘We are sad to announce we are legally separating.

‘We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.’

‘Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,’ they continued.

‘We still love each other and will always cherish our time together. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt.’

So lovely that the couple have both found love again!

Big congrats to Anna and Michael on their exciting engagement news!