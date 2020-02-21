We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ben Affleck has opened up about his divorce from Jennifer Garner in a candid interview.

The Hollywood couple tied the knot back in 2005 before welcoming three children together, 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina and seven-year-old Samuel.

However, the pair went on to announce their split back in 2015, filing for divorce two years later in 2017 with the divorce officially going through in October 2018.

And now in a candid interview, Batman actor Ben has opened up about the “painful” time.

The Gone Girl star spoke to Good Morning America’s Diane Sawyer about his battle with alcoholism and how it affected his marriage.

“I never thought I was going to get divorced,” he said. “I really didn’t want to be a split family with my children and it upset me because it meant I wasn’t who I thought it was”.

“Divorce is very painful,” he added, “and alcoholism is very painful”.

The Good Will Hunting actor also spoke about the split to the New York Times earlier this week, saying it was his “biggest regret”.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” he said. “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame.

“It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

“I drank relatively normally for a long time,” continued the dad-of-three. “What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart.

“This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems.”

“I wish it didn’t happen. I really wish it wasn’t on the internet for my kids to see,” he added. “Jen and I did our best to address it and be honest.”

The Argo actor also said that he credits actors Bradley Cooper and Robert Downey Jr. for helping him through his difficult times.

“[There are] guys who have been very supportive and to whom I feel a great sense of gratitude,” he said.

“One of the things about recovery that I think people sometimes overlook is the fact that it inculcates certain values. Be honest. Be accountable. Help other people. Apologize when you’re wrong”.

We wish the actor all the best as he goes forward.