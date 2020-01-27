Caitlyn Jenner’s son Brandon reveals he secretly married partner Cayley Stoker in sweet Instagram post

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Congratulations are in order for newlyweds Brandon Jenner and Cayley Stoker, who are now officially a married couple.

Taking to Instagram to wish Cayley a happy birthday, Brandon Jenner referred to his partner as his ‘beautiful wife’ alongside photographs of the happy couple.

The first photo was from their wedding day, where Cayley wore a white dress and he wore a suit as the couple smiled at the camera.

He wrote, ‘Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, Cayley. I have discovered a whole new level of happiness because of you. You are smart, kind, funny, driven, caring and super pregnant at the moment with our twin babies!! 🙌🏼❤️❤️🙌🏼’

He added, ‘I will forever cherish what we have together and am so looking forward to celebrating every one of your birthdays with you from here on out. 😁👌 Eva, Onyx and I are so unbelievably lucky to have you in our lives. 🍀 Thank you a trillion times over for loving me the way you do. ❤️🙏🏼❤️’

Addressing the wedding, Brandon told People Magazine, “We wed at the Santa Barbara Courthouse on Jan. 21 with my daughter Eva and Cayley’s grandmother, Joan, as our witness.”

Many of Brandon’s followers were quick to react to the sweet update, including half-sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

One comment read, ‘Congrats you guys are cute ❤️❤️’.

Another added, ‘Sending love and a lifetime of happiness. ❤️’

A third said, ‘Happy birthday to your gorgeous wife 🎉💓🎉💓’.

Cayley replied to the sweet update too, writing, ‘Oh my hunny bear, my husband, thank you. I love you more than I’ve ever loved! 💙 Bring on the babies!! 🙌🏼 👼🏼👼🏼’

In August, Brandon Jenner and Cayley Stoker announced they were expecting twins together. Since then, they’ve shared many photos to document her pregnancy.

The news of his second marriage comes little over a year after he announced he was divorcing his first wife, Leah Felder.

The two were together for 14 years and married for six, before they went their separate ways in 2018.