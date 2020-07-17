Buckingham Palace confirms Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married at secret wedding in Windsor

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are now married after a secret wedding in Windsor, in front of Queen and Prince Andrew - Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The royal was due to get married in May, but her plans had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in Windsor, it’s been confirmed by Buckingham Palace – on the same day as Duchess Camilla’s birthday.

The wonderful news has now been confirmed by Buckingham Palace, after The Sun revealed the royal tied the knot at a secret ceremony in Windsor.

The official announcement read, ‘The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17 July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines.’

Princess Beatrice married

All the details we know so far

The nuptial had to be scaled-down from the original plans to around 20 guests due to the pandemic. Guests are said to have included The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh – who have been self isolating at Windsor Castle – as well as Beatrice’s dad Prince Andrew.

A friend of Beatrice’s told the publication, “A massive wedding was out of the question because of coronavirus.

“They were obviously very keen for the Queen to come so the wedding had to happen before she goes up to Balmoral so this was a great opportunity.

“So many guests were disappointed not to make the big day but understood the reason for it.

“They needed to make the wedding Covid-secure and safe for the Queen so what better way than the All Saints Chapel with reception on site at the Royal Lodge.

“They are just like a normal family and had to make sacrifices like many others have up and down the country and looking forward to having a wonderful celebration when the time is right.”

Who attended Princess Beatrice’s wedding?

Due to the very small size of the ceremony, Princess Beatrice is likely to have left out many of her family members and close friends.

While Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm who else attended the wedding apart from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, it’s thought that Beatrice’s parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, were present.

Her sister, Princess Eugenie, is also thought to have been present.

However, it’s likely that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge missed out on the big day – as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are currenly living in LA.

Princess Beatrice wedding dress

As no pictures have yet been released, Princess Beatrice’s wedding dress remains to be seen.

Fingers crossed the royal couple share pictures soon so we can the wedding dress the royal picked for her big day!

Princess Beatrice’s royal wedding journey

Beatrice and Edo announced their engagement last year, and later revealed they would be tying the knot on May 29, when hundreds of guests were set to be welcomed the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

However, months later they were forced to cancel their big wedding day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed, “Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances.

“In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May.

“They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people. Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place.

“The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

