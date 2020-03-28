We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Coronation Street stars Joe Duttine and Sally Carman have announced their engagement.

The soap stars took to their social media pages to share some happy news with their fans among all the fear and uncertainty surrounding the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a lovely photo of the couple raising a toast with their champagne glasses, as Sally shows her new engagement ring to the camera, Joe revealed the news to his thousands of Twitter followers, writing, ‘She said yes everyone, convid 19 can f*** off…’.

Sally, who has played Abi Franklin in ITV soap Coronation Street since 2017, also shared the exciting news with her thousands of Instagram followers, uploading the same photo with the caption, ‘So this happened… 💛#yes’.

She also posted a snap of the pair sharing a celebratory drink out in the sun (presumably at their own home as they self-isolate), writing, ‘We’ve got each other 💛’.

Friends and followers were thrilled for the newly-engaged couple, taking to the post’s comments section to shower them with messages of congratulations.

‘Oh wow that’s fantastic news. Congratulations you beautiful couple 👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾,’ wrote one follower, as another added, ‘Absolutely over the moon for you both!!!! I’m sooo happy!!! Biggest congratulations 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕’.

Another commented, ‘Ahhh amazing Sal! So happy for you both! Congrats you two! 😍👏🏼🙏😘 Xxx’, as one wrote, ‘Aww congratulations 😍 happy news. What a fab couple you two make xx’.

Others added, ‘Congratulations to you both i wish you health wealth and happiness x’, ‘Congratulations and not a cloud in the sky – beautiful 💕💕’, ‘Bit of lovely news at this time! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️’, ‘Gorgeous ring! Fab jumper to match too! 🤷🏼‍♀️ Congrats.! 🎉’ and ‘Congratulations. My two favourite in Corrie! 😍’.

Big congratulations to the pair on their wonderful news!