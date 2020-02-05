We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Dancing On Ice's Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt have delighted fans with the news that they are engaged.

The pair revealed the lovely news on social media, after the former professional footballer proposed at a London restaurant.

Sharing a picture of the pair, Brianne said, ‘He was worth the wait ❤️💋 Kev, you’ve made me the happiest girl in the world. You’re my fairytale ending 💍🙏 @kdkilbane77.’

Fans were excited about the news, with one saying, ‘Oh wow how lovely I really hope you have a lovely life together xx’

Another wrote, ‘I love that you are both wearing the lipstick now! Massive congrats xxx’

She also shared a video of the moment when it happened, writing, ‘He couldn’t have been more perfect ~ I love you @kdkilbane77 . 02.04.2020 💍’.

In the clip, a waiter is seen coming over with a huge ring, and Brianne is heard saying ‘are you serious’ several times – so it’s fair to say she was surprised! Kevin then proceeded to serenade his new fiancée.

The pair met on Dancing on Ice last year, and confirmed they were dating in December.

Speaking about their relationship, Kevin told Mirror Online, “I’m certainly not the boss on the ice. Bri holds me up all the time, she ¬controls it.”

Brianne added, “He takes more control at home. He cooks the meals, does the laundry. He’s more of the boss.”

“Home life is completely separate. We do what we have to do on the ice, then we go home and it’s back to family life.”

“We are really happy. Gracie adores Kevin. It’s very comfortable.”

This will be Kevin’s second wedding, as he was previously married to Laura for 12 years and the two share two daughters.

Brianne also has daughter Gracie, three, from a previous relationship.

Congratulations to the happy couple!