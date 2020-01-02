Danielle Brooks is engaged!

The Orange Is The New Black star took to her social media to announce the exciting news that she is engaged to her boyfriend Dennis Gelin.

Taking to her Instagram page, Danielle shared the happy news with her over two and a half million followers, posting an adorable snap and a sweet video to make the announcement.

Danielle posted a photo and video of her dancing with her now-fiancé Dennis, writing alongside it, ‘I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year.

‘I get to marry my best friend. We’re ENGAGED!!

‘So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end. ❤️🥂’.

Fans and friends rushed to congratulate the pair, with the post raking up thousands of likes and over 230,000 comments with followers wishing the pair well.

‘Congratulations!!!! What a year! 😘,’ wrote one.

Another added, ‘Congrats mama!!!!! Step into the new decade like WHOAAAAA‘.

While one wrote, ‘You deserve all the LOVE 💕‼️‘.

Others commented, ‘Congrats!!!💍💍💍💍💍’, ‘Best news. Love you!’, ‘Congratulations! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾’ and ‘Ahhh congrats lady ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️‘.

The exciting news comes just months after Danielle and Dennis welcomed their first child together.

The actress, who plays Tasha ‘Taystee’ Jefferson in the hit Netflix show, posted a photo on Instagram to reveal that she had given birth to the pair’s daughter back in the middle of November.

‘11.16.19 ❤️♾❤️ She’s perfect,’ Danielle wrote alongside the sweet post.

It came just four months after Danielle announced her pregnancy with a sponsored Instagram post for Clearblue pregnancy tests.

‘So elated to finally share this news with you all,’ she wrote alongside her excited snap. ‘I’m happily pregnant! @Clearblue #ClearblueConfirmed #clearbluepartner’.

Big congratulations to Danielle and her future husband on their exciting news!