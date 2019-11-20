Model and actress Danielle Bux confirmed she has married partner Nate Greenwald, in a series of sweet Instagram photos.

In the photos, Danielle Bux and Nate Greenwald are posing in front of a floral decoration and looking lovingly at each other. The pair married in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Her caption reads, ‘#Throwback to our summer wedding @nategreenwald ❤️’. The couple didn’t reveal exactly when they were married, as Danielle didn’t include a date in the caption.

Fans were delighted by the happy throwback photos, with many of them leaving congratulatory messages for the couple.

One wrote, ‘What a stunning bride and groom. Absolutely gorgeous 🌹’

Another added, ‘Congratulations so happy for you. 👏😘’

And a third said, ‘Aww how beautiful congratulations to you both @daniellebux and wow that veil 💕’

The Cardiff-born actress used to be married to former footballer Gary Lineker. The couple were married for nine years before separating, confirming the separation in 2016.

After relocating to Los Angeles to focus on acting, Danielle Bux met Nate Greenwald, an entertainment lawyer, and their relationship was confirmed shortly after she moved to the US.

The couple share one child together, Romy Wren Greenwald, who was born in 2017. Danielle also has teenage daughter Ella from a previous relationship, who lives with her in the US.

Speaking about the pregnancy, a source told The Sun at the time, “It’s nice because Gary never wanted to have kids with her. That was one of the reasons they broke up. So she thought she might have missed her chance to have any more kids.”

However, Gary Lineker was said to be very supportive of this decision, and was even one of the first to congratulate Danielle and Nate on the birth of their daughter.

A source said, “Danielle and Gary remain great friends and will continue seeing each other in that capacity with Nate’s full blessing.”