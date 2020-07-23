Demi Lovato announces engagement to partner Max Ehrich

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Super exciting news for Demi Lovato!

Demi Lovato has announced the exciting news that she is engaged to partner Max Ehrich!

Taking to her Instagram account with a series of super adorable photos to announce the news, Demi shared a selection of gorgeous from the couple’s romantic beach proposal.

The intimate photoshoot captured on a beach in Malibu, California, show the duo embracing and sharing as Demi shows her huge engagement ring to the camera.

Sharing a heartfelt tribute to her new fiancé with her nearly 90 million followers, Demi wrote, ‘When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.

‘@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too..

‘I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍

‘Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!’.

Netflix actor Max also announced the exciting news on his own Instagram page, sharing a few unseen photos with his over one million followers, as he wrote, ‘Ahhhh 💍😭🥳💓 You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some.

‘I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby 💍 ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I’m so excited 😭😭😭

‘You are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together 🥳❤️ 🙃💍💍💍😭I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL‘.

Demi excitedly commented on the post, writing, ‘AYYYYYY LET’S GET MARRIED BABYYYYYY 😍😍😍😍😍,‘ while both announcements were left with a stream of congratulatory messages and raked up a combined nearly two million likes in just an hour.

Big congratulations to the pair on their super exciting news!