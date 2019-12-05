Emma Stone is engaged to longtime boyfriend Dave McCary

Emma Stone and longtime boyfriend Dave McCary have announced they are engaged!

The festive season is fast approaching, and so are the romantic engagement announcements. This time it was Emma Stone, who’s confirmed she’s engaged to her boyfriend of two years Dave.

The La La Land star’s partner shared the exciting news on his Instagram account, with a picture of the two where Emma is seen showing off her lovely ring.

He kept the caption short with just a heart emoji, but the snap was enough to get friends and fans congratulating the happy couple.

One said, ‘Congratulations!! What a good lookin’ couple! 💗😍’.

Another wrote, ‘Congrats you guys!! Love stuff! ❤️’.

A third added, ‘Congrats guys ! I’m so happy for you ❤️’.

Emma is yet to comment on the news, as she doesn’t have any official social media profiles.

Emma and Dave have been dating for about two years, after meeting the Saturday Night Live writer in 2016, when she hosted the show.

The pair made their first red carpet appearance together at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, and were pictured there with Emma’s Aloha co-star Bradley Cooper.

The Spiderman star previously dated Andrew Garfield for four years, but the two went their separate ways in 2015.

In an interview with friend and fellow actor Jennifer Lawrence for Elle magazine last year, Emma revealed that her perspective on children and getting married has changed.

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids”, she said.

Congratulations to the happy couple!