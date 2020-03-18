First Dates star Fred Sirieix announces engagement to girlfriend

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

First Dates star Fred Sirieix has revealed that he is engaged to his girlfriend.

The famous maître d’hôtel, who is best known for being in the popular Channel 4 dating show and also starred in its spin-off First Dates Abroad, took to his Instagram page to announce the lovely news that he is engaged.

The endearing restaurant host seems to have found love himself and popped the question to his girlfriend, whose name he hasn’t revealed to fans.

Revealing his loved one’s pet name to his hundreds of thousands of followers, Fred shared a photo of the beaming couple to his Instagram page, writing, ‘#fruitcake🍫❤️ said yes 💍’.

Fans, friends and acquaintances were thrilled for the couple, with a host of famous faces flooding the post with messages of congratulations.

‘Yes my man! Congrats ♥️,’ wrote The Only Way Is Essex’s Pete Wicks, while Olympic cyclist Greg Rutherford commented, ‘Congratulations mate! You guys are amazing. Well done x’.

‘How lovely!!!’ wrote one follower. ‘Best news all week! Huge congratulations to you my darling! So happy for you both xxx’.

‘Wow wow wow!’ commented another. ‘Amazing news! Congratulations guys. So happy for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️’.

Other added, ‘Congratulations to both of you! 🥂’, ‘Woohoooooo congrats guys ❤️❤️’ and ‘Yessssss!! Congratulations!!! This has made me smile 😊❤️’.

Fred is notoriously private about his personal life, but has previously revealed that while he has never been married before, he does have two children, 15-year-old Andrea and 10-year-old Lucien from a previous 12-year relationship.

Giving a small glimpse into his life with hi now fiancée, Fred previously told Fabulous, “Occasionally, I’ll go for a little wine and some tapas after work with my partner, who I like to call ‘fruitcake’.

“It’s nice to have a relaxing conversation and chill out when you’ve had a long day. If I do get the chance to be in the kitchen, I love making fresh pasta. I find rolling it out very therapeutic and I get flour everywhere; it’s great fun.

“In the evenings I like nothing more than sitting down with a beer and watching something on Netflix.”

Big congrats to the pair on their exciting news!