Actress Frieda Pinto announces engagement to boyfriend Cory Tran

Frieda Pinto has announced her engagement.

The actress took to her social media to announce the exciting news, gushing about her new fiancé Cory Tran.

Taking to her Instagram page to share the happy news with her 341,000 followers, the star posted a series of three sweet photos of herself alongside her photographer fiancé.

The adorable snaps show the pair enjoying time together out in nature, kissing and embracing while bride-to-be Frieda shows off her sparkling engagement ring.

Gushing about her exciting engagement news and her new fiancé, the actress wrote, ‘It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense.

‘You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! 😂 All my love with all my heart♥️.

‘Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé!’.

Husband-to-be Cory also shared the same three photos, writing, ‘The best birthday present I could’ve asked for. Fiancé.👫’.

Fans, friends and acquaintances took the posts to congratulate the pair, with the posts gaining hundreds of comments and nearly 50,000 likes.

And of course there were congratulatory comments from host of famous faces.

Actresses Lily Collins, Gabrielle Union and Olivia Munn wrote, ‘Ahhhh CONGRATULATIONS. Sooo happy for you both!! 💖’, ‘Congrats mama!!!’ and ‘This makes me so happy 💛💛💛’.

Cory also commented on his future wife’s post, writing, ‘❤’

While Step Up actress and dancer Jenna Dewan and One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush left comments on Cory’s post, writing, ‘Ahhhh so happy for you guys!!! Beautiful’ and ‘😍♥️😍♥️😍♥️😍‘.

Award-winning actress Hilary Swank and actor Henry Golding, who starred in Crazy Rich Asians and Emilia Clarke hit Last Christmas, commented, ‘YESSSSSS 💫 So happy for you both! 🙌🏽💞’ and ‘Holy crap balls!!!! Congrats guys xxxx’.

Frieda rose to fame back in 2008 when she appeared in Danny Boyle film Slumdog Millionaire alongside Lion and Hotel Mumbai actor Dev Patel.

Big congrats to Freida and Cory on their exciting news!