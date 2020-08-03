We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz has announced her engagement to partner David Stanley.

The Glee actress, who played Tina Cohen-Chang in the musical series, took to her Instagram page to share the lovely news with her one million followers.

Sharing an adorable photo of the couple cuddling their Frenchie dog Bear as she showed off her gorgeous engagement ring to the camera, Jenna wrote, ‘Yes, a million times, yes ✨’.

Fans and friends were thrilled for the couple, with the post raking up thousands of likes and comments in just a few hours.

‘OMG JENNNAAAAAAA!!!!!!!! I’M SO HAPPY FOR YOU,’ exclaimed singer and actress Demi Lovato, who just recently got engaged herself. ‘DOUBLE SOON TO BE MARRIED ENGAGED COUPLES DATE SOON ASAP’.

‘Yay! Congratulations!!’ commented The Vampire Diaries star Claire Holt, while co-star Nina Dobrev added, ‘Jenna!!!! Congrats!!! ♥️♥️♥️🥰🥳’.

Scandal’s Katie Lowes, who just days ago announced some exciting news of her own, wrote, ‘yay!!!!!! aaaaah!!! congrats!!! so so so so happy for you guys!!! ❤️❤️’, while Glee co-star Kevin McHale exclaimed, ‘I WILL NEVER HAVE ENOUGH WORDS TO EXPRESS MY HAPPINESS FOR YOU!! HAPPY TEARS ARE WELCOME!’.

The happy news comes just weeks after Jenna shared a touching tribute to late Glee co-star Naya Rivera, who tragically passed away after a boating accident.

‘There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don’t believe I’ll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but… Naya, you were a ⚡️ force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room,’ she wrote alongside a heartwarming photo of the pair.

‘You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors.

‘I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you. I can not believe I took for granted that you’d always be here. Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on.

‘You are so loved. You deserved the world and we will make sure Josey and your family feel that everyday. I miss you already’.

Congratulations to Jenna and David on their lovely news.