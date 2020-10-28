Gwen Stefani announces engagement to partner Blake Shelton

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gwen Stefani has announced the very happy news that she's engaged to partner of five years, Blake Shelton. She shared a loved-up photo of the couple to celebrate the announement.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially engaged, as the singer took to social media to excitedly share the happy news.

Showing off the ring, Gwen shared a photograph of the couple kissing alongside the sweet caption ‘.@blakeshelton yes please! gx’

Blake shared the same picture to his own social media accounts, adding, ‘Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!’

Gwen and Blake have received an outpouring of well wishes following news they’re engaged, with the official The Voice account writing, ‘SHE SAID YES, Y’ALL.’

John Legend added, ‘Congratulations! Amazing news!!!!’

Chris Janson said, ‘Congrats! So happy for you & @gwenstefani. Here’s to years of happiness.’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been dating since 2015, after meeting on the set of the show The Voice as coaches. The pair developed a close relationship after they split from their respective partners.

Gwen divorced from her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale in 2016, after being married since 2002. The pair have three children together; Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale.

A source previously teased to People that Gwen and Blake were ‘committed’. They said, “They’re still madly in love and beyond inseparable. Blake has wanted to take his time with marriage, but he is absolutely committed to Gwen. They both feel they’ve found their true partner in life and plan to be together forever.”

They’re currently working on season 19 of The Voice, which will include new safety measures and go without a studio audience due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It’s not yet known when and how the couple will tie the knot, but we’re sure they’ll have a great time planning ahead for the big day!