Hilary Duff has tied the knot.

The Lizzie McGuire star took to her social media to reveal the exciting news that she and her and longtime beau Matthew Koma had walked down the aisle.

Taking to her Instagram page, Hilary shared a gorgeous snap with her nearly 14 million followers, showing her and new husband Matthew being photographed in front of a ‘just married’ car decorated with foliage and pink-ish coral coloured roses.

And the bride looked absolutely gorgeous.

Holding her rose bouquet Hilary wowed in a plan slinky white dress with a cape draped down her back.

And fans and friends loved the snap, flooding the post with nearly two million likes and almost 18,000 comments congratulating the newly-married pair, who share one-year-old daughter Banks together.

‘CONGRATULATIONS to you both!! 👰❤️🤵,’ wrote one follower. ‘You look stunning x’.

‘AHHH you look so so so beautiful mama!!!!’ added another. ‘I am so happy for you two 💛💛💛 congratulations beauty!!!!! beat way to wrap 2019!’.

‘Amaaaazzzzing!,’ commented another. ‘And WOW! Just WOW! Love you guys! And your Love!!! ❤️💋🔥’.

Others wrote, ‘So happy for you! 😍💕Congratulations🥂’, ‘Yay for love! You look breathtaking 👑❤️👰🏼’ and ‘You are stunning congrats !!!!❤️!❤️❤️❤️’.

Fans were convinced the pair had tied the knot earlier in the weekend, as a source told website Just Jared, “It was a love-fest – a small and intimate ceremony at her house with friends and family”.

Hilary’s hair stylist Jessica Paster also hinted to fans, sharing a snap of a beautiful flower bouquet alongside a caption that read, ‘Winter solstice … a day of luv ❤️🌺☃️🦋’.

Hilary and Matthew have been together since January 2017, getting engaged earlier this year, which the mum-of-two announced with a sweet Instagram snap.

The singer and actress was previously married to NHL player Mike Comrie, who she shares seven-year-old son Luca with.

However the pair split back in 2014, maintaining that they would still remain friends.

Big congrats to Hilary and Matthew!