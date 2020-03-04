We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Home and Away’s Benedict Wall and Jessica Grace Smith have tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

The adorable couple, who have been a relationship with each other since back in 2010, both took to their respective Instagram pages to reveal the happy news and share lovely photos from their big day with fans.

Sharing a sweet photo of the her and new husband Benedict posing in the moonlight on their wedding day, Jessica revealed to her hundreds of thousands of followers at the start of the week that the couple actually tied the knot back at the beginning of last month.

‘08.02.20,’ she wrote next to the photo, which raked up thousands of likes from fans and followers.

The gushing bride, who played Denny Miller in Australian-based soap Home and Away between 2014 and 2015, also shared a sweet photo of her with her friends, writing, ‘Best friends you could ever wish for,’ before uploading another lovely snap of her and Benedict, listing next to it all of the wedding vendors that the duo used.

Benedict, who played Duncan Stewart in the Channel 5 soap back in 2016, also shared the news with his thousands of Instagram followers, uploading a gorgeous photo of the couple walking through outdoor woods, writing, ‘Here we go… “Don’t go back to sleep” ❤️’.

The groom also shared a photo of him alongside his groomsmen, writing, ‘Was so lucky to have these great men standing up there with me’.

Fans and friends were thrilled for the couple, with many taking to the posts’ comments sections to congratulate the pair.

Latest Stories



Why your other half might be tuning you out during conversation Video of the Week

‘Huge congratulations! You both look divine!,’ wrote one. ‘Hope you had the best day of your life xxx’

‘How unbelievably magical ✨❤️✨,’ added another, ‘two hearts. Congratulations xo’.

Another commented, ‘What a stunning picture!! And u look so beautiful 😍,’ while others wrote, ‘Wow magical!’, ‘Gorgeous. Congrats!!’, ‘Beautiful 😍 Congratulations to you both ❤️❤️’ and ‘Such an incredible shot of two stunning humans 💖’.

Big congratulations to Benedict and Jessica!