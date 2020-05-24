Jacqueline Jossa ‘splits’ from husband Dan Osborne amid lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jacqueline Jossa has 'split' from husband Dan Osborne after lockdown exposed some problems.

Jacqueline Jossa has reportedly moved out of the home she shares with Dan Osborne.

The couple have been together for seven years and married since 2017.

The former EastEnders star is believed to be living with parents, along with her two daughters Ella and Mia.

Meanwhile Dan is believed to be looking after son Teddy from a previous relationship.

Speaking about the decision, a source told The Sun, “Jac and Dan have had their problems but lockdown magnifies everything. She needs breathing space.”

The couple will apparently try and fix their relationship once lockdown is over, it is claimed.

The source added, “There’s still a lot of love there but quite simply, Jacqueline needs some breathing space.

“It’s been an incredibly tense past few months and post-jungle Jacqueline has been in trauma dealing with all the speculation surrounding their relationship.”

According to the insider there’d been ‘underlying tensions’ in the couple’s marriage

They said, “Ultimately it’s not healthy or natural for anyone to be cooped up for so long, especially when there are underlying tensions anyway.

“They’ve taken the very difficult decision to take a break from one another.”

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne apparently didn’t want their children to see them arguing during already stressful times.

The source revealed, “They also didn’t want the kids to see them bickering. They plan to reassess everything once the coronavirus madness is over.

They finished by saying, “There was no third party involved. Jacqueline simply needed to prioritise her mental health. By splitting short-term, she hopes to save their relationship long-term.”