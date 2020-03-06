We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Footballer Jermaine Pennant and his wife Alice Goodwin have split after nine years together.

The sportsman’s model wife Alice, who he tied the knot with back in 2014, took to her Instagram stories with a statement announcing the sad news.

‘Hi guys, before any speculation starts I’d like to let people know that Jermaine and I are no longer in a relationship,’ wrote Alice.

‘We have spent 9 years together with ups and downs but ultimately we couldn’t make it work.

‘I will always care for Jermaine and wish him the best but at this point all avenues have been explored to make the marriage work and sometimes things just aren’t meant to be.

‘There is no drama, scandal, animosity or bitterness just two people who’s journey has come to an end together.

‘We have made this decision mutually and we are both looking forward to what the next chapter has in store’.

Jermaine also took to his own Instagram stories to announce the news to his hundreds of thousands of followers, writing, ‘After 9 years together and nearly 6 years married, Alice and I have decided to separate. I will always love Alice, but we’ve decided to head our separate ways.

‘There is no drama, and we will always remain close friends‘.

The couple’s relationship has been slightly up and down in the past, with the pair appearing on last year’s series of Celebs Go Dating for counselling sessions as they addressed previous cheating rumours.

The pair spoke about the footballer’s 2018 stint on Celebrity Big Brother, when he claimed to model Chloe Ayling that he wasn’t married.

“I was on a show and a scenario occurred where I was flirting and maybe overstepped the line a little bit,” said Jermaine.

‘I wasn’t thinking about the consequences. I’ve made many mistakes and I accept what it comes with”.

The sportsman also spoke about his previous indiscretions, blaming his lack of motherly figure for him cheating on Alice in the past.

“The majority of the girlfriends I have had I haven’t been faithful,” he said. “I don’t know if that is because I’m acting like a bad boy or because I never had a mum around.

“When you’ve got a mother that bond is there, the way you love her, people then take that into their relationships with a girl, they look at that woman and look at their mum. I’ve never had that”.