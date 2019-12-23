Joe Swash reveals he wanted to ‘take some time apart’ from partner Stacey.

The former I’m A Celebrity Extra Camp presenter has confessed that he resented girlfriend Stacey Solomon so much that he would have taken some time away from her had it not been for the pair’s baby son Rex.

Joe and Stacey welcomed their first child together, seven-month-old Rex, back in May, and Joe has now admitted to resenting his partner following the little one’s birth over how protective she was over the newborn.

“I did resent you,” he admitted, speaking on Stacey’s podcast Here We Go Again. “But it’s weird, because in any other situation, I would have probably of gone ‘we just need to take some time apart, we need to have a little separation’ that’s how bad it was.”

“I think because it’s a baby, it makes everything acceptable,” continued Joe. “There’s a real reason behind it.

“If it was just a normal, every day, this is how we are feeling. Fine, I would have to think about where we were in a relationship. Because we had our baby, our family, it all becomes acceptable.”

Responding to Joe’s outpouring, Stacey said, “If I had a baby and my partner didn’t want me anywhere near that baby, I would have really of struggled. You were amazing Joe!”

“It wasn’t the real you screaming and shouting,” added Joe back to the Loose Women panellist. “Honestly, Stacey, I have to take my hat off to you. The whole pregnancy, the whole birth, you handled it like a legend.

“It didn’t go to plan, you still jumped straight back onto it. You have been amazing since. Our kid is amazing, he’s the happiest, smiliest baby I have ever met in my life!”

“Listen, I’ve seen the worst you’ve got to give me,” added Joe, “and if I can swallow the worst that you can give me, then we are really good.”