Jordan Banjo announces engagement to long-term girlfriend Naomi Courts

Jordan Banjo has announced his engagement.

The street dancer, who rose to fame as part of dance group Diversity back in the 2009 series of Britain’s Got Talent, took to his social media to reveal that he and long-term Naomi Courts were engaged.

The Greatest Dancer presenter shared the news with his over 400,000 Instagram followers with a pair of sweet photos.

Jordan uploaded a snap of him and now-fianceé Naomi on the beach in the Maldives with a fire display behind them that read ‘Will you marry me’.

The happy couple were smiling together while Naomi rested her left hand on Jordan’s chest showing off her new ring.

Jordan also uploaded a snap of him holding Naomi’s hand, with the camera zooming on the gorgeous diamond ring that he had used to propose to his love.

‘Well she didn’t say no💍❤️,’ he captioned the adorable post.

Naomi also shared the news with her own nearly 100,000 followers, posting the same snap of the betrothed pair and gushing in her caption, ‘To my Fiancé, thank you for making me feel so special, like the luckiest girl in the world ❤️

‘For everything you do continuously through our relationship and for going above and beyond for this perfect moment right here! 😭❤️

‘It’s been a complete dream! I can’t wait to marry you,’ she continued of the father of her two children.

‘Thank you for choosing to spend your life with me, I am forever grateful you are mine and I can’t wait to be your wife! (WIFE!!!!) I love you more than words could ever describe ❤️💍 WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!! 😆‘.

Fans and friends were quick to congratulate the pair, with both posts raking up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

‘You did it Jord! 🙌🏽🙏🏼❤️,’ wrote the Kiss FM presenter’s older brother and fellow Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo. ‘Congrats again you two! So so happy for you guys man. Better start saving those pennies now 😂‘.

The former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here stars fellow contestant also littered the posts with well wishes, with actor Adam Thomas writing, ‘Smashed it congrats !!! 🙌🙌❤️❤️’, while hockey player Sam Quek added, ‘YES JORD!!!! Congrats you two ❤️❤️‘.

Jordan and Naomi are parents to two children together, one-year-old Cassius Ashley and six-month-old Mayowa Angel.

Big congrats to the pair on their exciting news!