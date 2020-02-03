We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jourdan Dunn has announced her engagement with an adorable photo.

The model took to her social media to reveal the exciting news that she is set to tie the knot with rapper partner Dion Hamilton.

Taking to her Instagram page with an adorable photo of her showing off her new sparkly engagement ring, Jourdan revealed the news with a photo of her blushing while fiancé Dion holds her hand and presents the diamond ring to the camera.

Alongside the sweet photo, Jourdan confirmed the news in caption, gushing, ‘Jourdan Dunn Hamilton ……. has a nice ring to it! 💍👰🏽🖤’.

Fans and friends were thrilled for the supermodel, flooding the post with over 220,000 likes and thousands of comments with messages of congratulations.

‘Congratulations my love!!!’ wrote model and actress Cara Delevingne. ‘So happy for you x’.

‘Congrats beauty 😍😍😍😍,’ commented Little Mix’s Leigh Anne Pinnock, while Empire and Hidden Figures actress Taraji P Henson added, ‘CONGRATS!!!!!!🙌🏾🙏🏾💋💋💋’.

Jourdan’s fellow Victoria’s Secret models also congratulated the star, with Karlie Kloss writing, ‘CONGRATULATIONS JOUR!!!! 😍❤️😭 🥰😍so so sooooo happy for you love birds!!!! ❤️😍😍😍😍❤️’, while Ashley Graham commented, ‘congratulations!!!😍’.

Before announcing the pair’s engagement, Jourdan kept her relationship with rapper Dion relatively under wraps.

Rarely sharing updates about her beau, the super model even used Emoji symbols to cover his face and keep his identity secret whenever she posted photos of him to her social media.

However, the mum-of-one, who has 10-year-old son Riley from a previous relationship, previously hinted that her relationship with Dion was getting serious when she posted a photo to celebrate the New Year.

Posting an adorable photo of her alongside son Riley and now-fiancé Dion while the sweet family were holidaying in Jamaica, Jourdan referred to Dion as her ‘life partner’, writing, ‘2009 my son entered my life,2019 my life partner entered my life, stepping into 2020 with both by my side is priceless 🙏🏾🤎🙏🏾’.

So sweet!

Big congratulations to the pair on their exciting news!