Comedian Katherine Ryan opened up about her secret civil partnership during an episode of The Jonathan Ross show.

Katherine Ryan is now in a civil partnership, after rekindling her relationship with childhood sweetheart Bobby Kootstra.

In September, the couple’s civil partnership took place in Denmark, with Katherine’s 10-year-old daughter Violet also in attendance.

Speaking about her relationship, Katherine said, “I entered into a civil partnership. You broke the story of my childhood love who I am back with now… it’s perfect having a civil partner!

“We didn’t have a wedding, I didn’t need to put on a white dress and pretend to be a virgin, that ship has sailed!”

She added, “It was a tumultuous event. We went to Denmark because that’s the quickest and cheapest. [It was a] lovely day.

“My daughter didn’t want me to be in a relationship because it had just been the two of us against the world for a really long time… she was not trusting of my decisions.

“I knew she’d flip out on the day. But then I know that when she’s 20-years-old we’ll look back and laugh. We laugh about it already.”

Katherine joked to the audience about Violet’s reaction to the partnership, saying, “Yes, she put Chanel glasses on and moped around Tivoli Gardens but we thought it was funny about an hour after it happened.

“She flipped out, genuinely flipped a table… She is happy now though, it worked out. It’s a beautiful thing because she really loves him and it means she trusts me again, I actually made a good decision for once.”

In April, Katherine Ryan spoke about how she was given love a second chance after recounting meeting her teenage love for the first time in 20 years, in an almost unbelievable tale.

“I went to the pub with my sister and into this pub walks my first love from when I was 15-years-old. I haven’t seen him in 20 years. I’m in an old jumper, he looked like a full blood Hemsworth brother, just hot… I hadn’t seen him in 20 years.”