Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock.

The American Idol star is said to have filed from divorce from her husband of nearly six years earlier this month on 4th June at a court in Los Angeles.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the singer, who rose to fame back in 2002 when she won the TV competition, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Kelly and Brandon share five-year-old daughter River Rose and four-year-old son Remington Alexander together, and the singer is said to be seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s children.

The Since You’ve Been Gone hitmaker, who is reportedly worth $45 million (£35.7 million), is said to want the court to terminate her husband’s capacity to seek spousal support and for the pair’s prenuptial agreement, which they drew back in 2013, to be enforced.

Kelly and Brandon tied the knot back in October 2013, seven years after meeting at the Academy of Country Music when Kelly was rehearsing with Rascal Flatts, who Brandon was the tour manager for at the time.

The pair got engaged just months before tying the knot, with Kelly taking to her Twitter page to announce the news, writing, ‘I’M ENGAGED!!!!! I wanted y’all to know!! Happiest night of my life last night! I am so lucky and am with the greatest man ever :)’.

The couple recently put their family home on sale and Kelly admitted in an interview that she wanted another child, but Brandon didn’t agree as he already has another two children from his previous marriage to ex-wife Melissa Ashworth, 17-year-old daughter Savannah and 13-year-old son Seth.

Revealing her desire to grow her family on her talk show as she interviewed celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay last month, Kelly said, “Oh my gosh! Do not do this to me. I so want another child, and my husband is like: “No! We have four!”