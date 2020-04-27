We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Reality star Kristin Cavallari has announced her split from her husband of ten years.

The TV star, who rose to fame back in 2004 on MTV reality show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, took to her Instagram page to reveal that she and husband Jay Cutler are divorcing after ten years together.

Posting a sweet photo of the pair on her Instagram page, the mum-of-three shared the difficult news with her four million followers, writing, ‘With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce’.

Speaking about the couple’s situation, Kristin continued, ‘We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.

‘This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family’.

Friends and fans rushed to console the star, leaving thousands of lovely messages for the couple.

‘Oh, Kristin, sorry to hear this. ❤️,’ wrote Kaitlynn Carter, who split from Kristin’s former Laguna Beach co-star Brody Jenner after one year of marriage.

‘Love you friend,’ added One Tree Hill star Jana Kramer, whose on-screen beau Stephen Colletti starred in Laguna Beach with Kristin while he dated her.

‘Sending you so much love KC. My heart goes out to you and your children ❤️ ❤️,’ wrote one follower, while another commented, ‘sending love 💖’.

Others added, ‘Sending you both love and light ! Xo’, ‘Sending love and positivity your way!!! 💛✨’ and ‘Lots of love, prayers and light your way 💛✨❤️’.

Kristin and NFL player Jay, who star in E! series Very Cavallari together, tied the knot back in 2013 after three years together.

During their time together the pair have welcomed three children, seven-year-old son Camden, five-year-old son Jaxon and four-year-old daughter Saylor.

We wish the couple and their children all the best for the future.