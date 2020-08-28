Liam Payne ‘engaged’ to partner Maya Henry after two years

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

One Direction star Liam Payne is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend of two years, Maya Henry, according to MailOnline.

Reportedly, Liam Payne and Maya Henry were spotted going for dinner together, and Maya had a huge ring on her finger.

Pictures on MailOnline show Maya wearing a large diamond ring, apparently worth £3million.

The ring is definitely new, and eagle eyed diners told the publication that it was an engagement ring.

According to the website, ‘A source at the restaurant told MailOnline that Maya was proudly showing off her engagement ring during the evening.’

In addition to this, an onlooker told the site that the ring was a “real dazzler” and “hard to miss”.

Back in February, it was rumoured that the couple had gone their separate ways, but it seems they’re still together.

But a source told MailOnline, “Maya and Liam are definitely still a couple and are very happy together.

“Both have been taking time off social media lately and enjoying each other’s company away from the spotlight.”

Liam and Maya have been dating for around two years, with the singer publicly speaking about their relationship in 2019.

He posted a sweet Instagram update of the pair embracing, with a lengthy caption speaking about their romance.

He thanked Maya for ‘always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is’.

His caption also spoke about how he was ‘glad’ she’d brought back ‘this happy guy’.

Neither Liam or Maya has confirmed their engagement, with the pair not posting on social as much in recent weeks.

We can’t wait to find out whether the happy news is true!