Line of Duty’s Anna Maxwell Martin announces split from husband of 16 years Roger Michell

Motherland and Line of Duty actor Anna Maxwell Martin has announced she has split from her husband Roger Michell.

The TV star revealed she is no longer with her film and director theatre husband, after nearly two decades together.

The couple share two daughters – Maggie, ten, and Nancy, seven.

Speaking to You magazine, she said, “I groomed him to fall in love with me. But you know, we aren’t together anymore.

“Our marriage has ended and we’ve been separated for quite some time. I haven’t really spoken about it because it isn’t fair on all the people involved.

“There are four children to think about. It’s taken an enormous amount of time, but we are all getting through it in a healthy way.”

Despite the separation, Anna says she’s not a single working mother, as Roger continues to support her and the children.

“I’m definitely not a single working mother. Roger is amazing. I feel incredibly supported”, she added.

“He is great and we also have a brilliant nanny and my mum helps out with the girls, so all is fine.”

The pair met in 2003, when Roger – who directed the hit film Notting Hill, featuring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant – cast Anna in a National Theatre production.

He also shares two children with his ex-wife, Kate Buffery – who starred in TV shows like ITV drama series Wish Me Luck, BBC miniseries Close Relations, Channel 5 legal drama Wing and a Prayer and the ITV police drama Trial and Retribution.

Speaking about how she’s coping with the separation, Anna said she’s getting on with life.

“Roger was and is very special in my life… When I met him he felt like my person, although things don’t always work out. But you get on with life.”