Line Of Duty’s Craig Parkinson splits from wife Susan Lynch after 12 years

Line of Duty actor Craig Parkinson has confirmed he's split from wife Susan Lunch after 12 years of marriage.

Craig Parkinson is known for his role as DS Matthew 'Dot' Cottan in the BBC drama Line of Duty

The sad news was confirmed by Craig’s father Derek Parkinson to MailOnline on Tuesday, who revealed they’d quietly separated in 2019. He said, “Yes, they have split up. It’s very sad but Craig is okay, and people do know. They are trying to stay amicable, it’s just one of those things.”

A source added, “Craig and Susan kept their split very private but they parted ways last year. It has been completely amicable between them.

‘They have busy careers and are involved with separate ventures, they just grew apart and decided it would be stronger for their family if they were no longer married.”

Craig and Susan share one nine-year-old son together, but are determined to co-parent to the best of their abilities. The source added, ‘They co-parent their son together and he remains their number one priority, while Craig has also been occupied by his podcast Two Shot Pod.”

Both Craig and Susan are actors, but Craig is no longer in Line of Duty after his character was killed off in a 2016 plot. Susan is known for her work on shows such as Happy Valley and Netflix’s Sex Education.

In a previous interview, Craig had admitted the pair had developed communication issues whilst living in London. This prompted them to relocate to Gloucester and even ‘get rid’ of their TV.

At the time, Craig said, “My wife and I were watching some s*** like I’m a Celebrity in our flat in Camden, and realised we hadn’t spoken to each other for ages. We decided to get rid, then we moved out of London. We’ve never looked back.”