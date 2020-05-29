Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock engaged to footballer Andre Gray

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock is engaged to her footballer boyfriend Andre Gray.

The Little Mix star took to her Instagram page to gush about her boyfriend of four years as they celebrated their four-year anniversary together earlier this week.

Sharing a lovely photo with her five and a half million followers of the pair out sharing a kiss while out on a beach together, Leigh-Anne wrote, ‘Happy Anniversary baby… how has 4 years gone so fast!

‘😩❤️ all I know is I’m another year more crazy about you. I couldn’t love you harder if I tried ❤️❤️❤️’.

However, professional footballer Andre, who plays for Premier League club Watford, took to his own Instagram page to confirm that he had popped the question to the high-profile singer and that she had accepted.

Andre shared a series of photos to his Instagram page giving fans an insight into the pair’s intimate engagement to reveal the lovely news.

He first shared a photo of him and Leigh-Anne surrounded by sparkling fairy lights while they are in each others arms and beaming at the camera as the bride-to-be shows off her brand new engagement ring.

The second snap shows the couple out in the decorated garden surrounded by twinkling lights as Leigh-Anne is snuggled up on a day bed in cushions and blankets with her hands covering her face as Andre traditionally got down on one knee.

Alongside the pair of adorable and intimate snaps, Andre wrote, ‘Let the caption speak for itself this time. ❤️💍 Hasta la muerte’.

Fans and friends were ecstatic for the sportsman and his new fiancée, as the post raked up thousands of likes and comments in just a few hours.

‘Congratulations to you both,’ wrote one, while others added, ‘Come on 👏👏 congrats to you both 👊’ and ‘Love to see it!! Congratulations to you both ❤️’.

Big congratulations to the couple on their exciting news!